FRIDAY
"DIMENSIONS IN DANCE": 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's season finale performance. $30-$50. (225) 766-8379, in person at the River Center box office, or at ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
"ROCKING HORSE WINNER" AND 'APPROACHING ALI": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. An Opera Louisiane double bill. $25-$100. bontempstix.com.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
23RD ANNUAL PETITE ANTIQUES FORUM: 9:30 a.m., Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. Lecture, lunch at Country Club of Louisiana, and two home tours in Pointe Coupee. $125. friendsofmagnoliamound.org.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BREC CONTINUOUS EASTER EGG HUNT: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Independence Community Park, 7500 Independence Blvd. Two hours of back-to-back egg hunts, music and a children’s village full of activities and games including inflatables, balloon artists, a magician and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Free. brec.org/egghunts.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom dancing. $10 per person at the door (cash only). For details, visit the group's Facebook page.
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St.; and The Water Institute, 1110 S. River Road. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.
EASTER EGG ROLL: 1 p.m., Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Learn about the history of the White House Easter egg roll before heading out to the front lawn for an egg roll and race and other activities. Free. https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/.
"ALL STEM LEADS TO ROME”: 1 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Sponsored by BASF, patrons will creatively explore the connection between classical chemistry and engineering by engaging in hands-on activities and demonstrations. Free. lasm.org.
MONDAY
'80s NIGHT SUSHI & COCKTAILS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Beausoleil, 7731 Jefferson Highway. A portion of the proceeds will go to STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness Response). $75 + tax and gratuity. Must be 21 or older. https://star.ngo.
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit, “Celebrate Baton Rouge!”, with reception on April 30. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. artguildlouisiana.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. Works by Associated Women in the Arts, through April 24. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Baton Rouge Plein Air Artists Group Show," through April 22. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. "Becky Fos," through April 30. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
IN THE MOOD — WATERCOLOR CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, BREC's Studio in the Park, Cedarcrest Park, 2490 Silverest Ave. For beginning and experienced painters, this class will help you create stunning skies and atmospheric effects. Guided by local artist Roberta Loflin.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Artistry and Accuracy: The Botanical Illustrations of Margaret Stones," through May 7 in the Catwalk Gallery. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30 in the Colonnade Gallery. "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Some Boys, a Few Bunnies, and One Lousy Unicorn: Sculptures by Alex Podesta," through Sunday; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?", Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
MID-CITY ARTISANS: 516 Moore St., Suite 101. Lori Demand and Claudine Diamond exhibit, through April 16. https://www.mid-cityartisans.com/
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
SIP & SPIN: POTTERY WHEEL THROWING CLASS: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Presented by Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. $125 (seating for two). eventbrite.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.