There were no trips to the grocery store or farmers market to prepare this meal — the ingredients for the bite-sized morsels were plucked from a Baton Rouge front yard.
On a recent Tuesday night at LSU Hilltop Arboretum’s Discover Nature program, “Wild Edibles: An Introduction to Foraging Mushrooms,” participants dined on weeds and mushrooms and deemed them delicious, with the menu featuring dock seed crackers with mushroom duxelles and pickled chanterelle buttons, creamy oyster mushroom pasta, yaupon holly sweet tea and elderflower Champagne.
John Nettles, of Slowhike Company, a digital media project and foraging club, was the presenter and chef. His goal is to get more people out into nature and to give folks a “taste” of the native foliage that can be found in their yards.
“Foraging is the simple but profound act that has the ability to transform our lives in a way that connects us with the natural world around us. It’s about more than eating; it’s developing a deep bond with the land and its inhabitants,” Nettles said.
Foraging has been a common human practice for hundreds of thousands of years. No matter where you live, there are naturally growing plants, fungi and insects that can be eaten — if you’re up for it.
Those of a certain age may remember outdoorsman and early health food advocate Euell Gibbons, who promoted eating wild foods during the 1960s with his book, “Stalking the Good Life.”
Now, “wild” foods are back in force and offered at some of the trendiest restaurants in the country. Foraging and spending time outdoors is now considered a part of living an active, healthy lifestyle.
During his talk, Nettles listed his top dozen favorite wild plants or fungi that are in season now in the heat of summer, and how each can be harvested and transformed into something tasty. These include: chanterelle mushrooms, muscadine grapes, blue milk mushrooms, elderflowers, greenbriers, oyster mushrooms, yaupon holly, curly dock, pokeweed, common purslane, jelly fungus and blackberries.
“This has been an unusual summer and drier than I can ever remember, and I had wanted to have a more random assortment for everybody, but the weather didn’t really cooperate,” Nettles said.
Nettles’s good friend John Lundin, director of operations at BRQ Restaurant and catering director at Bacon and Fig, assisted in preparing the appetizing wild tapas for participants.
“John was a great help in preparing the food, but the recipes are all mine,” Nettles said.
During the program, Nettles cautioned the crowd to do their research before popping a wild morsel into their mouth.
“I try to get a positive ID from multiple sources before I consume anything,” Nettles said.
This can be from examining field guides or uploading a photo to compare on different websites.
“There’s an old saying: ‘Everything is edible once,’” he laughed.
Nettles cautioned participants to be wary of areas near roads or industrial sites that could be contaminated with pollutants, and avoid harvesting plants near farms or lawns likely treated with pesticides and herbicides.
To avert having an allergic reaction to the food, try a small sample first before consuming the whole dish.
Nettles warned would-be foragers to check with state and local laws on what the rules are for collecting in the wild. Regulations for public areas, like state and national parks or wildlife management areas, are mostly designed to help prevent damage to topsoil and protect wildlife ecosystems.
“It’s a forager's responsibility to leave more than you take — no more than 25% to allow for mushrooms and other plants to spread or seed,” Nettles explained.
Due to the popularity of the “Wild Edibles” event, Nettles will offer it again on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at LSU Hilltop Arboretum. As more wild plants become available with changing seasons, he’ll do more presentations.
This column is supplied by Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, which seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For more information, email info@lmngbr.org.