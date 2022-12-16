The Exchange Club of Baton Rouge presented its 26th annual Adopt-A-Teacher program on Nov. 17 at the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Eleven new elementary school teachers received grants to assist them with the purchase of start-up materials for their classrooms. Six teachers were present at the school board meeting and five teachers were visited in their classrooms. All of the grants were in the form of gift cards to School Aids.
The 11 teachers and their schools were: Tisha Sanders (Twin Oaks), Shannon Hargrove (Northeast), Kailey Kinney, Brittany Mahan and Christopher Walker (Woodlawn), Nicole Andorf (Shenandoah), April Brown-Sapp (Wedgewood), and Sharon Billians, Daphne Clark, Cosha Pratt and Asha Hawkins-Rivers (Westminster).
Kinney was adopted by the Baton Rouge Area Society of Psychologists. Other major partners include: School Aids, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Capital One Bank, Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Citizen’s Bank, Parker’s Pharmacy, Giraphic Prints LLC, Exchange Club of Baton Rouge, Dr. Richard Flicker, Dr. Christine Angelloz, Lillian and John Grossley, Kathy Blackman and Nadine and Scott Couper.
Including the 11 teachers this year, a total of 622 teachers have now received grants of several hundred dollars each and totaling over $250,000 through the Adopt-A-Teacher program since 1997, impacting more than 100,000 students.
For information about membership in the Exchange Club and/or how to contribute to next year's Adopt-A-Teacher program in 2023, contact Flicker at (225) 931-1626 or email flicker@premier.net.
Nungesser kicks off 33rd Annual Festival of the Bonfires
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser joined Festival of the Bonfires Queen Kami Hymel and Teen Queen Tabitha Detillier to light a bonfire to open the 33rd annual Festival of the Bonfires on Dec. 9.
The three-day event draws thousands to St. James Parish in the weeks preceding the highly anticipated and celebrated lighting of the bonfires on Christmas Eve in preparation for the arrival of Papa Noel.
Nungesser also helped judge a gumbo cook-off including 114 different gumbo dishes.