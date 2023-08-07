What is meant by prolonged grief disorder?
Grief is a response to loss, particularly to the loss of someone or some living thing that has passed away, in which a bond or affection was formed. Most people associate grief to an emotional response to loss; however, grief also has physical, cognitive, behavioral, social, cultural, spiritual and philosophical dimensions.
For most people, the symptoms of grief begin to decrease over time. Yet, a small group of people seem to get “stuck” in early grief responses in which he/she experiences intense grief that is persistent, and the symptoms are severe enough to cause problems with functioning and interference in their daily lives. Prolonged grief disorder is a condition in which intense painful grief persists for over a year and interferes with the bereaved person’s life in a significant way. People experiencing prolonged grief often realize something is wrong with their grief process but might not know how to find effective help.
Following studies over several decades suggesting that many people were experiencing persistent difficulties associated with bereavement that exceeded expected social, cultural or religious expectations, and after a two-year review and public comment, prolonged grief disorder was added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), which was released in March 2022. The DSM is a publication of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) that defines and classifies mental disorders.
How is prolonged grief disorder diagnosed? The persistent grief is very disabling and affects every day functioning in a way that typical grieving does not. The person with the disorder may experience longing for the deceased person with thoughts of that person and start to have significant distress or problems performing daily activities at home, work or other important areas. In children and adolescents, the preoccupation may focus more on the circumstances around the death.
Grief-related symptoms following the loss of a loved one generally decrease over time and do not impact the person's everyday functioning. The person suffering the loss may have periods of increased feelings of sorrow at times, however, he/she does not usually require mental health treatment. For those persons who develop ongoing symptoms of prolonged grief disorder, evidence-based treatments are available. Treatments typically include cognitive-behavior therapy, or CBT, which have been found to be effective in reducing symptoms.
There are currently no medications to treat specific symptoms of grief. Studies have shown that among caregivers with prolonged grief disorder, the majority did not access mental health services or seek effective treatments for the disorder. (Lichtenthal et al., 2011). Despite the existence of effective treatments, people experiencing ongoing intense grief may not seek help.
More information on this disorder can be found at the Columbia University Center for Prolonged Grief at https://prolongedgrief.columbia.edu.