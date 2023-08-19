A column earlier this month mentioned Obon, a Shinto and Buddhist celebration of ancestors in Japan.
Ulambana, on Aug. 30, is another Ancestor Day celebrated by some Buddhists. For Ulambana, people believe that their ancestors can visit Earth for 15 days in the eighth lunar month. The gates of hell open at that time, and ghosts may visit.
Celebrations include visiting the cemetery and making offerings to the ancestors and ghosts, usually food to ease their sufferings.
Ulambana is found in the Mahayana tradition as well as in Theravadins from Cambodia, Laos and Thailand.
The ghosts are hungry
Also on Aug. 30 is the Taoist festival Zhong Yuan Jie, known as the Hungry Ghost Festival. Some Buddhists call it Yulanpen Festival. It falls in July or August.
The festival is one of several in China and other Asian areas to celebrate ancestors.
Special ceremonies are held to avoid the wrath of ghosts. These include burning incense, displaying special family items and preparing food three times a day.
The main ceremony is at dusk. People put the special items out and burn incense. Food is put on the table for the ghosts and open spaces may be left for ancestors while the family feasts. The food for the ghosts is because the ghosts have been wandering for a couple of weeks and are hungry.
Certain activities, such as being alone at night, are avoided to escape being harmed by an enemy ghost.
On the first day of Hungry Ghost Month, people burn make-believe paper money to help the ghosts meet their needs for the month.
The last day of Hungry Ghost Month is when the gates of hell close. Family items are put away. More money and items are burned for the ghosts to take with them.
Actions are taken to make the ghosts leave, including the Taoist monks chanting and families floating river lanterns.
Brothers and sisters celebrated
Moving away from ghosts but still celebrating family, Aug. 30 is also Narali Purnima or Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan.
This Hindu festival has regional differences in dates and customs. It celebrates brotherhood and love. The phrase "raksha" means protection, and "bandhan" is a tie or relationship with an enduring bond.
Traditionally, sisters tied a bracelet or red and gold threads, a rakhi, onto their brothers' wrists as a celebration of this relationship. The sister signifies her love and attachment by tying the string, and the brother shows his protection of her by offering his wrist. Often, the woman asks that God pour blessings on the brother and recites a mantra in one of the Indian languages. The ceremony ends with them eating sweets. After the ceremony, the brother provides a token for his sister. This could be money, blessings, jewelry or clothes.
In modern times, many other relationships are celebrated, including close friendship. Soldiers or political leaders are often greeted with the threads.
The men are reminded to view the opposite sex as their sisters and mothers, something that Indian writings encourage them to do. Some women visit orphanages or prisons with rakhis as a sign of hope and caring for the people there.