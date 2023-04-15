Baton Rouge resident Elaine Williams Hart has recently published her latest work “The Apostle John: The Message and the Messenger.”
The study can be used with a group or for independent study.
Hart is a native of Louisiana and a retired lawyer who holds a bachelor’s degree from LSU and a juris doctorate from Loyola University in New Orleans. She was born in Monroe, and in her author’s biography said, “It gets too cold for me,” which led her to move to south Louisiana.
Hart said she writes in hope of aiding others in their pursuit of clearly understanding the roles and trials faced by Jesus’ key supporters.
The book, published by Christian Faith Publishing, can be purchased at bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store or Barnes and Noble.
Hart’s book setup is different from many studies.
In her latest book, she starts by quoting Genesis 1:1-5, the “In the beginning” passage about God creating the heavens and the earth.
She then explains that the beginning was of the universe, not God and that the Trinity of God is seen in that passage through God the creator, the Holy Spirit and God’s Word.
Next she quotes John 1:1-5, which echoes Genesis. Verse 1 says, “In the beginning was the Word. The Word was with God, and the Word was God.”
Hart then moves on to John the Baptist, the next section of John 1, and compares it to the other Gospels, pointing out differences between how the other Gospel writers told stories with details, but John told theology and left out many details of the events.
She then moves passage by passage through John, pulling from other Scripture as necessary, and giving a brief explanation about the passage.
Hart’s other Bible studies include “Daniel: the Beloved Prophet,” “Living in the Revelation of Jesus Christ,” and “The Genesis of Us All.”
Upcoming religious days
April 15: Birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism
April 16: Laylat-al-Qadr is Islam’s holiest eve and is celebrated through the next day. It is the night the Quran was revealed to Muhammad.
April 16: Pascha, Easter in the Orthodox Church
April 21: Eid al-Fitr, a major Islamic holiday marking the breaking of the monthlong fast known as Ramadan.