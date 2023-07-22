Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University in Baton Rouge has received a grant of $1.1 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help establish The Dominus Project, which will build upon and develop the university as the hub of intellectual and pastoral formation for the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, a news release said.
The project is being funded through Lilly Endowment’s Christian Parenting and Caregiving Initiative, which aims to help parents and caregivers share faith and values with their children.
The Dominus Project will establish a foundation of intercessory prayer and from this, form catechetical, or educational, leaders among the clergy and laity. These people will help family education as the primary and fundamental way the faith is handed on to children. This formation of leaders will take place through the university’s theology program, diaconate formation, lay minister formation, theology and catechesis certificate and spiritual direction program, the release said.
The Dominus Project will create and cultivate multimedia resources for family learning.
"With God's grace, this grant is going to give us the ability to usher in nothing short of a cultural transformation in the way faith is handed on to children," said Brian Pedraza, director of The Dominus Project and associate professor of theology at FranU. "The best research shows that children become faith-filled adults not mainly from attending Catholic schools or parish catechesis, as important as these may be, but from receiving the faith from their parents and caregivers in the life and culture of their home."
Upcoming days
July 23
Emperor Haile Selassie birthday, Rastafarian
On Nov. 2, 1930, Ras Tafari Makonnen was crowned Emperor Haile Selassie I in Ethiopia. A leader of the Universal Negro Improvement Association in 1930 told followers to look to Africa, where a Black king would be crowned, and that king would be the redeemer. Soon after, Selassie was crowned and many people looked to him as divine, leading to Rastafarianism.
July 24
Pioneer Day, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
On July 24, the Mormons mark the day in 1847 when leader Brigham Young and the first group of Mormon pioneers entered Utah's Salt Lake Valley. The group left Illinois seeking freedom from persecution. The day was first celebrated in 1849 and is a state holiday. Church leaders had discussed a move west since 1842 because of persistent persecution that included buildings being destroyed.
July 26-27
Tish'a B'av, Jewish
Chabad.org calls Tish'a B'av "the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, on which we fast, deprive ourselves and pray." The fast day is observed on the ninth day of the month of Av. "It is the culmination of the Three Weeks, a period of time during which we mark the destruction of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem," according to the website.
The site lists multiple tragedies that befell the Jews on Av 9 through history. It also describes the fasting and other activities many Jews follow on this day of mourning. Visit chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/144575/jewish/What-Is-Tisha-BAv.htm for details.