Several interesting things arrived in email this week.
First are two Hebrew helps from Chabad.org.
Visit bit.ly/3XAUEOd to learn about two products.
First is Chabad’s book “People of the Word.” In the book, “we gain insight into 50 key Hebrew words that have been mistranslated and misunderstood for centuries. Each chapter takes the reader on an etymological journey into the big ideas that continue to shape Jewish thought, values, and culture to this day,” the website said.
On that page is a signup link for Chabad’s Hebrew Word of the Week.
Praise music
Integrity Music’s YouTube channel recently surpassed one million subscribers. A news release said that puts it “in the top one percent of all channels on the platform.”
Some of the best-known artists of the genre are on the Integrity label, including Matt Redman, Paul Baloche, Leeland, Darlene Zschech, Selah and Sandra McCracken.
The Integrity Music team celebrated the accomplishment by recording a special video that includes several messages of thanks to their subscribers, including from Integrity artists Paul Baloche and Leeland.
Catholic Bible app
Also having success in the digital world is Ascension App, which was the No. 1 Bible app in the App Store on its release day, June 26. It reached No. 46 in all app categories, ahead of some large companies.
The free-to-download Ascension App features:
- The full text of the “Great Adventure Catholic Bible”
- The full text of the “Catechism of the Catholic Church,” Ascension Edition
- “The Bible in a Year (with the Rev. Mike Schmitz)” podcast and episode transcripts
- “The Catechism in a Year (with the Rev. Mike Schmitz)” podcast and episode transcripts
- Over 1,000 commonly asked Catholic Bible questions answered by the Schmitz, Jeff Cavins and other Catholic authors
- Interactive features that track listener progress on the podcast reading plans, offers space for notes and more
The Ascension App is available for iOS and Android.