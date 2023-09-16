This is the 25th anniversary of Facets of Faith. To observe this, every so often, I’m choosing a column from the past to rerun. This one ran originally on Sept. 4, 1999, the second year of the column. Details, such as the dates, have been updated and shortened for space.
Jews entered their 10-day period called Yomim Nora'im, or Days of Awe, on Friday evening, Sept. 15. These High Holy Days start with Rosh Hashana and end Sept. 25 with Yom Kippur or the Day of Atonement.
These days are very different from other Jewish festivals. They are not based on nature, such as a harvest festival, or on historic events, such as Hanukkah. Instead, this "New Year" is concerned only with the individual life and his or her introspection and confession. It is a time in which God judges all humanity and decrees what will happen in the year to come. Laws concerning Yom Kippur are found in Leviticus 16; 23:26-32; 25:9 and Numbers 29:7-11.
Themes for the two holidays include God as the power, his creation of the world, his judgment, and the people's confession, atonement and forgiveness. Unlike most new year celebrations, it is not a noisy, boisterous affair, but serious, with contrite hearts.
Symbols of Rosh Hashana
- The shofar is probably the most recognized symbol of Rosh Hashana. Before the day was known as Rosh Hashana, it was called Yom T'ruoh or the day of blowing the shofar. During Rosh Hashana, the story of Abraham and Isaac is read. Abraham followed God's command to offer Isaac as a sacrifice but was stopped by an angel at the last minute, and a ram was found nearby to use as the sacrifice. The shofar, which is usually a ram’s horn, represents the themes of rescue and faith found in the story.
- The term scapegoat dates to the ritual that Jews performed on the Day of Atonement in ancient days. Two goats were chosen by lot. One goat was sacrificed to God on the altar. This goat was to purify the Temple from the sins of Israel. Those sins were transferred to the second goat. This goat was driven into the wilderness, carrying off the sins of the people. This ritual is described in Leviticus 16.
SOURCES: Guide to Jewish Holy Days, by Hayyim Schauss; Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, Sweet Beginnings, by Malka Drucker; Sound the Shofar, Miriam Chaikin; World Book; Webster's New World Dictionary; The HarperCollins Dictionary of Religion, Jonathan Z. Smith, editor; The Perennial Dictionary of World Religion, Keith Crim, general editor; World Religions, John Bowker; An Introduction to Judaism, Jacob Neusner