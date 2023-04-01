Premier Christianity magazine has published a short article online with the Rev. Rick Warren, author of “The Purpose Driven Life” and founder of Saddleback Church. A longer article will come in its print edition.
Saddleback was recently in the headlines for being kicked out of the Southern Baptist Convention in February because it hired a female teaching pastor.
In the Premier Christianity article, Warren shares how he came to accept women pastors, using three Bible verses:
Matthew 28:18-20 says, “Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.’”
Warren said those four instructions are not gender specific.
Acts 2:16-21 describes the day of Pentecost, where Jesus followers went into the streets and preached in many languages. The passage quotes the Bible book of Joel, which predicted “Your sons and daughters will prophesy,” and “even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days, and they will prophesy.”
And in the Easter story in John 20, the first Christian sermon is preached by a woman to a group of men, Warren said. He also points out that at the birth of Jesus, “God tells Anna, who is a prophetess in the temple, about the baby Jesus (Luke 2:36-38), and she starts preaching to everybody that the Messiah is here.
To read the online version, visit bit.ly/3JUAyYO.
Poetry vs. religion
Philosopher and author Peter Sloterdijk has recently published, “Making the Heavens Speak: Religion as Poetry” with Polity Books, translated by Robert Hughes.
He draws on a wide range of examples old and new to offer a new interpretation of religion that highlights the poetic devices on which religions depend.
I haven’t read it yet, but a quick glance shows references to Plato and the Egyptians as well as Walker Percy and more.
It can be purchased at www.politybooks.com.