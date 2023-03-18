The next week holds holy days for many religions.
Probably best known is the beginning of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, which begins at sunset March 22.
The annual fast is one of the Five Pillars or practices required in Muslim life.
During this time, Muslims refrain from food, drink, sexual activity, smoking or other sensual practices during daylight. They should not raise their voices in anger while fasting.
Fasting is required of everyone past puberty who is mentally and physically capable. Children are encouraged to fast as much as possible. Persons who are ill or traveling may postpone their fast.
In the evening, a light meal, the iftar, is eaten. The iftar is usually dates and water or juice, but any lawful food may be used. The Maghrib salah, the after-sunset prayer, follows. A complete meal is then eaten, followed by a brief rest. Then Muslims go to the mosque and offer the ‘Isha salah, the night prayer, and a special night prayer called taraweeh. Another light meal is eaten before daybreak.
Spring O-Higan/March 20
Buddhism
A holiday for Japanese Buddhist sects, the word means other shore, and is celebrated on the equinoxes and the days before and after. It is thought that the living and the dead are closest to each other on those days.
It is a time for reflection and for remembering and honoring the dead. Gravesites are cleaned, and other items are offered for the deceased, such as flowers, incense, food and rituals.
Buddhists honor the six paramitas of generosity, morality, patience, endeavor, meditation and wisdom on these days.
Shunbun no Hi/March 20
Shinto
Just as Buddhists celebrate the equinox in Japan, so do the members of Shinto. I t is mainly a secular holiday now and is marked by a national day off. People spend time with family, visit zoos and parks, or other outdoor activities. Many follow traditions of cleaning graves.
Feast of Naw-Rúz or Nouroz/March 21
Bahá’í and Zoroastrianism
This is a new year feast.
It is marked in Bahá’í by no work, as the first day of spring is one of its holy days.
The day symbolizes spiritual growth and renewal and is considered the most beautiful and joyous of the Zoroastrian festivals. It’s considered a victory of light over darkness.
Many local traditions have been practiced through the centuries.
Several observances are ending this weekend.
Maha Shivaratri/Feb. 18-March 18
Hindu
On the 14th days of the dark part of the lunar month, Hindus spend the night in vigil and fasting for the worship of Shiva, one of the gods of the Hindu deity. The next day is marked with feasting, fairs and gifts.
Fast/March 2-March 20
Bahá’í
Observed from sunrise to sunset. According to bahai.org, Bahá'u'lláh, or The Divine Educator and founder of the faith, designated 19 days each year when adult followers fast from sunrise to sunset. This time of prayer, meditation and spiritual rejuvenation is just before the Bahá'í new year.
Fravardegan or Muktad/March 16-20
Zoroastrianism
The last five days of the Zoroastrian calendar are reserved for remembrance of all departed souls. Prayers are offered to the fravashis (the divine spark in each human that lives forever) of departed loved ones, invoking their blessing and protection. Some celebrate Muktad in August.
