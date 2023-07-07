For Marti Kwansy, the camp is a dream come true.
The Baker native is the regional operations manager for Joni and Friends, a faith-based nonprofit committed to reaching and serving people with disabilities with practical help while sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
She now lives in Jackson, Mississippi, from where she coordinates retreats for the disabled and their families throughout the South, but the organization had never hosted a retreat in her home state.
That is, until two weeks ago at the Wesley Center in Woodworth. The retreat involved 144 volunteers helping 21 families.
"His people — we mean God's church — outshone themselves in Louisiana two weeks ago," Swansy said.
Joni and Friends opened its Louisiana office in Baton Rouge two years ago, staffed by Jack and Rhonda Craig. Before the June retreat, families were traveling hours to nearby states to attend retreats.
"That was unacceptable," Swansy said. "We were able to bring the retreat to Louisiana's backyard this year, and the people of Louisiana are so motivated. And I'm so thrilled to finally have this retreat in my home state."
Though volunteers must be vetted as Christians, retreat participants are not required to be Christians or church affiliated.
"But we want them to know that we'll be sharing the message of Christ," Swansy said. "Joni and Friends isn't affiliated with one denomination but all denominations. It's open to people with all types of disabilities: Physical, mental, ADD, intellectual — and what's most beautiful about it is we serve our families and can help them."
The retreat, itself, is a summer camp. Sign-up begins in January, and the camp fills quickly.
"It's a real summer camp," Kwansy said. "It's set up a lot like a Vacation Bible School structure. They go canoeing, they have art, and sometimes they make pottery. They have the banana olympics and they swim — it's camp. But they also learn the Scripture, and the sad thing is our families don't often get the word of God in the church, because they're caring for their family members with disabilities. So, we are determined to disciple them in his word, and we have a lot of fun with different activities for them."
Joni and Friends was founded in 1979 by Christian author, radio host and author Joni Eareckson Tada, who became a quadriplegic in 1967 after misjudging the water level while diving in the Chesapeake Bay.
Tada has advocated for the disabled throughout her life. Joni and Friends' mission is to "bring practical help and Gospel hope to people with disabilities around the world."
The organization's administrative hub, Joni and Friends International Disability Center, is located in Agoura Hills, Calif.
Its mission states, "With every wheelchair and Bible delivered, every retreat and respite event held, and every church mobilized to integrate and honor people with disabilities, Joni and Friends follows the call found in Luke 14:21, 23: '“Go out quickly into the streets and alleys of the town and bring in the poor, the crippled, the blind, and the lame.… Go out to the roads and country lanes and compel them to come in, so that my house will be full.'”
Along with family retreats, Joni and Friends also offers Wounded Warrior Getaways and Wheels for the World, which collects manual wheelchairs and other mobility devices to be refurbished by volunteers in prison restoration shops.
Louisiana's office will be hosting a Joni and Friends Barnyard Dance in Port Allen in October, offering hayrides, horseback riding and dancing. The organization also recently hosted its first national siblings retreat in Louisiana, focusing on siblings of disabled children who sometimes are overlooked.
"Their parents are so busy taking care of their disabled siblings that they don't always get the attention they need," Kwansy said. "Joni and Friends also does a marriage getaway each year in March or April for couples with disabled children, because these marriages are struggling. Many of them end up in divorce because of the crisis. And so we get the church to wrap their loving arms around them, and we speak truth to them about their marriage, and it's beautiful."
Kwansy added that the retreat will be an annual event. Plans are to continue hosting it at the Wesley Center, which not only gives campers a chance to experience fun activities but opportunities to interact with volunteers and other campers.
"Many of them have never been to camp," Kwansy said. "Many of them can't even have a vacation or leave their homes, because they don't have the help that is needed to assist them while they're away from home. So, this gives them the opportunity to get out, and they'll all tell you disability is hard, but it's the isolation that kills, and many of us experienced that during COVID."
Those interested in participating in Joni and Friends Louisiana's future camps and other activities can call (225) 334-8454, email louisiana@joniandfriends.org or visit joniandfriends.org/about.