It is God and God only who calls people — male or female — to be pastors, preachers and teachers.
Sadly and unfortunately, many of my Southern Baptists brethren made it clear once again at their annual convention this week in New Orleans that they believe the call to lead ministry roles, especially lead pastor, excludes women. The nation’s largest Protestant denomination's statement of faith says only qualified men can serve as pastors.
Most of their belief is based on two primary New Testament Scriptures: I Timothy 2:12 (“A woman should learn in quietness and full submission. I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man; she must be quiet.”) and I Corinthians 14:34 (“Women should remain silent in the churches. They are not allowed to speak, but must be in submission, as the law says.”)
Both passages are the words of the Apostle Paul, who did more to advance the cause of Jesus Christ than perhaps any other person in history. Paul penned more than two-thirds of the New Testament, and thousands of years later, his profound writings are still quoted at weddings, funerals and communions.
But on the issue of women in lead ministry roles, I believe that those who oppose — including Paul, Southern Baptists, my Black Baptist Church brothers and all other denominations — are wrong.
The problem may not be with Paul as much as it is with many over the centuries who have interpreted these two brief passages to mean that under no circumstances are women to be pastors or ministry leaders over men. To borrow one of Paul’s own words from Philippians 3:8: “dung.”
People — primarily men — use these passages to treat women as second-class citizens in the house of God. Not surprisingly, Scripture and similar tactics have been used to justify many other vile acts throughout history, like slavery.
The Great Commission calls on disciples of Christ to teach all nations unto the "end of the world" (Matthew 28:19-21).
I’m passionate about his subject for several reasons. First of all, it’s discrimination, and discrimination should have no place anywhere, especially in the house of God. Secondly, many of my most devout, loving, nurturing and knowledgeable influences and teachers have been godly women.
And thirdly, to dismiss women in myriad pastoral and other ministerial roles would disqualify women like the Rev. Dr. Mary Moss, pastor of St. Alma Baptist Church in Lakeland and a dynamic preacher and teacher. Moss was brought up and called under the late Rev. Charles T. Smith, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, a great man of God who once shared that "the call to preach is a God agenda."
Moss has been a mentor, teacher and counselor; anyone who has heard Moss speak or preach would know she's most definitely a called-out one. Same goes for anointed women like the Rev. Connie Saizon, pastor of Hughes Memorial and St. Landry United Methodist churches in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, respectively; Leslie Stephens, pastor of Jefferson United Methodist Church; or my wife, an ordained minister with an excellent gift of praying, teaching and expounding on God's word.
I find it insulting when these amazing women of God are rejected simply because of their gender.
Though not a biblical scholar or proficient in Greek or Hebrew like many of my Southern Baptists friends, here are a few thoughts on the oft-cited I Timothy 2:11-12 and 1 Corinthians 14:34.
First, Paul's personal beliefs should be examined within the context of the specific times and culture in which those statements. Do we “greet one another with a holy kiss” these days, as Paul was fond of saying? It was customary for women to keep their heads covered, which is no longer common practice in many Christian churches. Also, most of Paul’s letters dealt with specific problems that didn’t apply to all churches or all Christians.
Furthermore, it’s hard to overlook that Paul stated a personal belief using the first-person singular pronoun “I.” It’s hard to imagine him spending so much time with “quiet” church women while partnering with them in numerous evangelistic efforts. Paul called women “co-laborers” in the Gospel. He often accepted and praised women such as early church “leaders” Priscilla, Lydia and Phoebe, and also Euodia, Syntyche, Priscilla and Aquila. Paul was more willing to welcome the God-given gifts of women in ministry.
The disheartening thing about “religion” today is how so-called people of God attempt to use it to advance their long-held traditions, agendas and biases.
We tend to stress many things that don't matter in the grand scheme of building God’s kingdom. Jesus said in Matthew 6:33: "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you." Let us seek God first and the things of God instead of seeking out people to eliminate in the kingdom-building process.
Galatians 3:28 says, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.”
The church body should be all one in Christ, and we should not single out or reject the one — male or female — whom God has called.