Fishing allows Arthur J. Ford plenty of peaceful moments to ponder his sermons — and his life.
"Ninety percent of my messages I get while I'm on the water," said Ford, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge and assistant pastor at Community Chapel Church of God in Christ in Opelousas. "Fishing is second nature to me. I get inspiration when I'm on the water."
It is just one of the activities Ford enjoys more than ever since God gave him a second chance at life — a life the 71-year-old Vietnam veteran and divorcee once tried to end.
"God made it possible for me to be here. I'm not supposed to be here," he said.
On Sept. 8, 2012, Ford didn't think his life was no longer worth living.
"With me suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, I got to the point where I was as lonely as I could be, and I just couldn't take it anymore. I took 40 Xanax at one time. I didn't want to be here," he said.
Ford's daughter found him and got him to the hospital.
"The Lord let me live. He told me, 'You're not leaving because you have not accomplished what I put you on Earth to do.' He said, 'I'm sending you back and that which I commanded you to do that you will do."
In another testimonial that affirmed God had a purpose for his life, Ford, who can't swim, was fishing on his boat when he fell into about into deep water.
"I popped up about 5 feet from my boat, and I dog paddled until I got to the side of it. I maneuvered myself to the back of the boat, and I tried getting up, and I couldn't," he said. "I had to call on the Lord. That was the only way I got into that boat."
In 2014, Ford rededicated his life to the Lord and got rebaptized. He finally answered his call to ministry in 2016 at Community Chapel under the leadership of senior Pastor Frank Ford, his elder brother.
Ford said God had initially called him to the ministry in 1983.
"I ran, but God brought me through all the adversaries that he put me through," he said. "You have to adhere to your calling."
Ford said God reminded him of the Old Testament Prophet Jeremiah, who was called and set apart while in his mother's womb (Jeremiah 1:5).
"God said to Jeremiah, 'My words I am going to put in your mouth,'" Ford said.
One key way Ford uses his voice is by facilitating a weekly prayer night.
"We have to pray in and out of season as the Bible tells us," he said. "So many people are in the need of prayer, so that ministry is one of the most important things to me because I'm asked to talk to people, communicate and let them know what God has done for them."
Raised in the Church of God in Christ denomination, Ford has also been affiliated with African Methodist Episcopal and Baptist congregations in his native Opelousas, the Baton Rouge area and even in Alaska, where he lived while serving in the military.
"I always found my way to a church no matter where I'm at because the church was the foundation and is the foundation," he said.
He moved from Alaska to Baton Rouge in 1979 and worked as a postal worker before retiring in 1983. He has maintained his residence in Baton Rouge while faithfully taking on the ministerial role at Community Chapel at 1606 W. College Ave. in Opelousas.
"What kept me here (in Baton Rouge) is I'm close to all the good fishing," said Ford, whose other passionate hobbies or "ministries" include gardening, cooking and making sausage.
Ford said God continues to give him favor with his battle with diabetes and his efforts to secure a kidney transplant. He is on dialysis, but doctors were been reluctant to put him on a transplant list because of his age.
His message to his doctors: "I have a lot more living to do. … My endeavor to persevere is greater than anything you could tell me. If you don't decide to give me a kidney transplant, God is going to give it to me."
After interviews with 11 doctors, Ford was approved for the kidney transplant list. He will meet with doctors in early May in Houston for further evaluation.
"(God) let me know who he is in my life, as long as I continue to trust him and not myself," Ford said.