Announcement: Registration will continue until Sept. 1 for St. John Bible Institute. For information, contact Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468. The institute is accredited by the Association of Independent Christian Colleges and Seminaries in Missouri.
Preregistration: Christian Bible College, 720 South Blvd., is preregistering for the next semester. For more information, email Dr. Jasper Roper at jasper1937@att.net.
Amite
Aug. 17-18
Women's Day Weekend: McMichael African Methodist Episcopal Church, 13015 McMichael Church Road. Weekend activities include the Rainbow Luncheon, at 2 p.m. Saturday and the Women's Day Worship Service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Brenda Hurst, president of the Women's Missionary Society of African Methodist Episcopal Church, 8th Episcopal District, will speak. The theme is "Women on the Move for Christ!" All are invited.
Baker
Saturday, Aug. 17
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com. Baptism with the Holy Spirit.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Aug. 17
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. Sister Keeper International Ministry is continuing the legacy of Elder/Mother Shirley Singleton's Prayer Breakfast. Pastor Chiquita P. Weathersby, of Slidell, and Psalmist Rosalind O’Conner will speak. For more information or tickets ($10), call (225) 279-8472.
Helping Hand: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church's Helping Hand Ministry will provide hot meals and clothing for those in need.
Aug. 17-18
Youth Day/Back-to-School Rally: Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Pastor T. Ron Weegar will speak and conduct the 11 a.m. youth consecration service Saturday. The Back-to-School rally with a school supplies giveaway, motivational speakers and a celebration is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Ushers' Anniversary: 8 a.m., First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 575 Education St. Ushers will be honored at the worship service. Minister Randall Cunningham will speak.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and Worship service, 9 a.m.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Women's Sunday: 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd. The Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, executive director of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, will speak as the church celebrates the 50th anniversary of the ordination of women in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America as well as the 30th anniversary of her own ordination.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Greater St. John Baptist Church, 307 E. Washington St.
Women's Day: 11 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1915 Fairchild St. The Rev. Velma Matthews will speak on the theme "Stepping Out in Faith."
Service 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. The church will celebrate its 43-year anniversary. The Rev. Levie “Ash” Wright, pastor of Greater New Zion Baptist Church in Norwood and Mount Canaan Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, will be the guest.
Women's Day Service: 3 p.m., Greater Greene Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1232 N. 32nd St. Sister Brenda Washington, first lady/consultant of the Western New Orleans-Baton Rouge District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, will speak.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billiops St. The church will celebrate its 77-year anniversary. The Rev. Bernard Bethley, of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in St. Francisville, will speak.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Jesus Living Word Ministry, 2475 Barber St. The church will celebrate the one-year anniversary of Pastor Elouise Colbert. The Rev. Reginald L. Pitcher Sr. will speak.
Men and Women's Day: 3 p.m., Neely United Methodist Church, 1755 Thomas Delpit Drive.
Monday, Aug. 19
Men's Day & Ordination of Deacons: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Special guest will be the Rev. Andrew Perpener, of Holy Nation in Memphis, Tennessee. Refreshments will be served. For additional information or transportation, call the administrative office at (225) 928-0436.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Hour of Power Praise & Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, Aug. 23
BBQ Dinner Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. Men of Warriors will sell BBQ plates that include a leg quarter of chicken, smoked sausage, baked beans, potato salad, peach cobbler, bread and a soda for $12. For more information, contact Deacon Henry Robins, at (504) 388-5106.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Wellness Health Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9:30 a.m. registration), Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Wellness sessions include diabetes management, physical activity and health, brain health, prescription medication management, healthy cooking demonstrations for weight management, hypertension and diabetes control. Free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, vision, hearing, dental, foot health and HIV screenings. Door prizes will be awarded; lunch will be served.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Family & Friends Day: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Bishop Christopher Huddleston, pastor of Greater St. James Baptist Church of Slaughter, will speak. Breakfast will be served after the service.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Scholarship Banquet: 6 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. The public is invited to attend the Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship Banquet, which raises money for endowed scholarships at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Speakers will be Dr. Robert Smith Jr. and Charles T. Carter, chairman of divinity at Beeson Divinity School, Samford University of Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to the banquet, a reception will be held along with a panel discussion on "Training of Christian Leaders: An Urgent Need"; and a silent auction. Music will be provided by Everett Parker, minister of music at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Gospel Concert: 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. Concert features The Alabama Gurlz, The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers, Jermaine Hawkins & The Harvey Spirituals, Unity, Ontario Showers & Delivered. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $30 reserve, 10 and under $15. For more information, contact Deacon Henry Robins at (504) 388-5106.
Clinton
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Aug. 18
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Jackson
Sunday, Aug. 25
Anniversary & Homecoming: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 2 p.m., 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate its 143-year anniversary.
Lakeland
Sunday, Aug. 25
Anniversary: 2 p.m., St. Alma Baptist Church of Lakeland, 12861 La. 416. The church will celebrate its 145-year anniversary. The Rev. Ricardo Handy, pastor of Mount Zion Church of Plaquemine, will speak.
Livingston
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Patriot Day Ceremony: Noon to 1 p.m., Livingston Parish Council Chambers, 20355 Government Blvd., Livingston.
Lutcher
Saturday, Aug. 31
Women's Conference: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., King David Baptist Church, 2572 Lionel Washington St. The theme of the conference is "Women Faith." The Rev. Bernadone St. Cyr, Sister Judy Ezidore and the Rev. Emily Stewart will speak. For more information, contact Sister Ethel Armonet at (225) 698-7834.
Port Allen
Sunday, Aug. 25
Anniversary: 8:30 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St. The church will celebrate its 147-year anniversary. The Rev. Fredrick Sweetwyne, of Wesley United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak on the theme "Growing Stronger, Growing Deeper, Reaching Higher."
St. Francisville
Sunday, Aug. 25
Anniversary: 2 p.m., The Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. The church will celebrate its 219-year anniversary. The Rev. Leon McGuffie will speak. Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church Choir will be guests.
Slaughter
Sunday, Aug. 18
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Aug. 18
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Aug. 18
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Communion: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Family & Friends Day: 2 p.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.