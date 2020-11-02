The 30th annual Sounds of CommUNITY Concert will be held online at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
The concert, "Musical Mosaic of Hope," is sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge.
This concert series was established in 1991 by the late Rev. Charles T. Smith, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. As president of the Federation, Smith believed music has the power to bring unity to a community.
This year’s concert includes a tribute to Smith and diverse selections of music from local congregations.
For more information, visit ifedgbr.com or call (225) 267-5600.