Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Feb. 8
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries', 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Feb. 8
Kidney Health Screening: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Free urine and blood test for kidney function, glucose and protein, blood pressure and BMI. Health information will be available. Testing is recommended if you are 18 or older and have one or more of the following: diabetes, high blood pressure or a parent, grandparent, brother or sister with these conditions or kidney disease. Fasting not required. Appointments required. Call (504) 861-4500 to schedule.
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Black History: 9 a.m., Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for Black History Month.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Consecration of officers and Valentine's Fellowship following 11 a.m. worship.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway. Wyming Sun, linguist and Feng Shui master, will deliver the message on The Hymn of the Word, followed by a workshop on The Healing Art of Feng Shui at 1 p.m. (225) 755-3043.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Speaker: 11 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will speak.
Black History: 11 a.m., Fairview Baptist Church, 1636 Braddock St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for Black History Month.
Service: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Maggie Dennis will be celebrant and preacher.
Holy Communion: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Founders Day/Pew Rally Celebration: 4 p.m., Greater Green Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1232 N. 32nd St. The Rev. Kerry James, pastor of Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, will preach.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Mid-Week Musical Program and Lunch: 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church gymnasium, 930 North Blvd. A Valentine-themed program, “Aspects of Love,” featuring Richard Webb, who will plays romantic tunes and give insight into the composers and thoughts behind the music. Lunch will be served following the performance; cost is $7. Reservations appreciated. Call Dottie Anklam at (225) 383-4777, ext. 229.
Intentional Prayer: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. The church is praying to God for souls every Wednesday in February. All are invited. Intercessors have been assigned to pray around the clock.
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
"The Jews Are Back" Lecture: 7 p.m., Richmond Inn & Suites, 2683 Energy Drive. Chabad of Baton Rouge will host the first ordained rabbi born in Germany after the Holocaust, Rabbi Yitzchak M. Wagner, for a lecture on the deep struggles that have contributed to the resilience of Jewish life in Germany today. Wagner is also the first rabbi in his hometown of Krefeld, Germany, in more than 70 years. Tickets available at chabadbr.com/lecture. A Q&A session will follow.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Women's Auxiliary Meeting: 3 p.m., Greater New Guide Baptist Church, 3445 Fairfields Ave. The East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary is celebrating "Share the Love Fellowship." Members are asked to bring a covered dish to share.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Black History: 7 a.m., New St. Luke Baptist Church, 538 South Blvd. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for Black History Month.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St., Worship Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 22
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Black History: 10:30 a.m., Church of Life Fellowship Church, 6066 Evangeline St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for Black History Month.
Black History Program: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Clinton
Saturday, Feb. 8
Youth Banquet: 6:30 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Holy Communion: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Black History Program: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Pastor's Anniversary: 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. The Rev. Dr. Theodore Major, of New Philadelphia Baptist Church, will speak.
Ethel
Sunday, Feb. 9
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Monday, Feb. 17
Black History Program: 7 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 13042 La. 955 E. Attire is casual. For more information, call Brother Robbins at (504) 388-5106.
Jackson
Sunday, Feb. 23
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate Pastor Roy Miller's 22-year anniversary. The Rev. J.J. Mitchell, of Truevine Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Feb. 16
Wall of Fame: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. Sister Deloris Young will be the 18th recipient to be included in the church's Wall of Fame, presented by Pastor Van Smith Jr., founder. Special music by the Mass Choirs of St. Peter, New Jerusalem and the community, directed by Bryant Camper.
Rosedale
Sunday, Feb. 16
Black History/Memorial Service: 9 a.m., Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak St. The church will hold its Black History and Memorial service in memory of Brother Larry Roy Anderson Sr. The Rev. Arnold Brown will speak.
Slaughter
Sunday, Feb. 9
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Sunday, Feb. 9
Black History: 8 a.m., Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. The church will celebrate Black History Month.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Baptist Church Mission under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit the nursing home. Sister Hannah McQuirter will speak.
Sunday, March 8
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Sage Hill Baptist Church, 7708 Sage Hill Road. The church will celebrate its 149-year anniversary.
Watson
Sunday, Feb. 9
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Feb. 9
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Feb. 9
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S. The church will celebrate the Rev. Robert L. Scott Jr.'s 10-year anniversary as pastor. Pastor Leo Cyrus, of New Hope and Second Baptist churches in Baton Rouge, will speak.