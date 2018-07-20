The Chris LeBlanc Band will perform Wednesday for the Summer Sounds at St. James Concert.
The show kicks off at 7 p.m. in Bishops Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, at the corner of Florida and North Fourth streets in downtown Baton Rouge.
LeBlanc has been a mainstay on the Louisiana music scene for over 20 years, playing local and regional shows, as well as throughout the U.S. and Europe. He has performed on the bill with acts such as ZZ Top, Hank Williams Jr., Buddy Guy, Dr. John, B.B. King, Vince Gill and Brett Michaels.
LeBlanc has released four CDs since 1995 on his own label, Sweetroll Records, and recorded with other legendary artists, including Bobby Charles, Dr. John, Sonny Landreth and more.
His show includes original pieces as well as covers ranging from The Beatles and Creedence Clearwater Revival to Robert Johnson and Muddy Waters.
Tickets for the show are $10; free for college students with a valid ID. A reception will follow, where the audience can meet the performer and enjoy the St. James Artists’ Guild Summer Exhibition and Sale. Tickets can be purchased online at stjamesbr.org, Eventbrite or by cash or check at the door.