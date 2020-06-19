“Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex" by Michael Todd, WaterBrook, 194 pages
Personal goal-setting has achieved phenomenal results for people from all walks of life, whether it is the Girl Scout who wanted to sell 1,000 boxes of cookies, the young man who wanted to play in the NBA or the grandmother who wanted to finish her college degree.
As Brian Tracy says in his book, “Goals!”: “If one can mentally conceive it, one can achieve it.” The weakness in Tracy’s book is the section on relationships, where no helpful information is forthcoming.
In his book, “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex,” the Rev. Michael Todd gives hope to couples who are struggling in their relationships.
According to Todd, some people have never considered having relationships as goals.
As Tracy does, Todd tells readers they have to find their purpose in life. Additionally, he says, readers have to evaluate their goals to see if they align with God’s master plan.
This may seem like a heavy onus, but Todd makes it seem easy, pragmatic and relevant.
Todd also introduces the concept of intentional dating, where two people are dating to find out if they are compatible for a lifelong commitment.
This concept is vastly different from recreational dating where having a good time is the only goal.
Finally, according to Todd, whether you are married or single, aiming for the right targets will make all the difference.
As it turns out, he says, God has the best relationship goals for your life. Why should you settle for less?