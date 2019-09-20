Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Nominations: Nominations for Worship in Pink, to include warriors of breast cancer, other cancers and other chronic diseases, are due by Sunday. Email nominations to tgr331@yahoo.com. Include the nominee's name, chronic disease, church home and why you're nominating them to be honored as part of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church's "Divine 9" at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The honoree's attendance is required.
Baker
Saturday, Sept. 21
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Sept. 21
Women's Ministry Conference: 8 a.m. to noon, Magnolia Baptist Church, 960 E. Buchanan St. Conference fee of $10 includes breakfast, door prizes and lunch. The theme is "God's Word, His Will and His Path." Evangelist Mary C. Sutton, of the Ebenezer Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, will speak. (225) 383-2913.
Community Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive.
Hot Meal & Clothing Donation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church's Helping Hand Ministry will provide food and clothes for those in need.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Appreciation Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will honor Pastor Donald R. Sterling and first lady Malinda Sterling at the 10-year appreciation service. The Rev. Ivory Payne will speak. Pastor Perry Wright Jr. and the Promised Land Baptist Church are guests.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and Worship service, 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Grandparents Worship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Women in White: 11 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Prophetess Tonia Beauchamp Johnson, of Emmaus Christian Center International, will speak.
Sept. 24-26
Clergy Workshop: Registration begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. The Making a Difference workshop is an interfaith retreat for clergy and those involved in full-time ministry. Sessions are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $160-$290. Registration and more information at ifedgbr.com or call the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade (225) 267-5600 or Brother Bill (225) 205-5013.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Hour of Power Praise & Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Musicians' Ministry Appreciation: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church will honor Patrick Lacy and David Gordon. The theme is Psalm 89:1: “I will sing of the Lord’s great love forever; with my mouth I will make your faithfulness known through all generations.”
Sunday, Sept. 29
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Don White will preside. Refreshments in the Parish Hall after service.
Clinton
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
East Feliciana Parish
Saturday, Sept. 21
East Feliciana Male Chorus 50th Anniversary Night: 5:30 p.m., Mount Calvary Baptist Church, La. 422, Norwood. For more information, call (504) 388-5106.
Denham Springs
Thursday, Oct. 10
Taize-Prayer Services: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. Prayer services that follow a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer and silence, to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer. Another in St. Francis Episcopal Church's Open Doors, Open Hearts worship service series, where all are welcome, all are loved and accepted. stfrands.org.
Ethel
Sunday, Sept. 22
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Holden
Sunday, Sept. 29
Church Anniversary: 10:30 a.m., Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. 442. Dinner on the grounds will follow the service.
Lakeland
Saturday, Sept. 21
Immaculate Conception Church Fair: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, La. 414. Featuring bingo under a tent, craft booth, photo booth, children's games with prizes, live music, carnival rides and food. $20-30 ride bracelets. No admission charge. No ice chests. Raffles for 4-wheeler and trailer.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Sept. 22
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Kirkland “Skully” Knight will preside. Refreshments after service in the Parish Hall.
Usher's Anniversary: 7:30 a.m., The Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 58165 Barrow St. With Pastor Lionel Johnson Jr. The Rev. Yolanda Askins Batton, of Mount Zion Baptist Church No. 1 in Plaquemine, will speak.
Pastor's Anniversary: 3 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The church will celebrate the 34-year anniversary of Pastor Van Smith Jr. and first lady L. Smith. Dr. Richard Rayburn Jr. and Mount Zion, of White Castle, and The Christian Assembly Church, of Gonzales, will be guests. Music will be by the church choir and the music ministry of the guest churches.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Greater St. Mary Baptist Church Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Tony Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St. Tailgating fellowship will follow the service. Free.
Patron Saint Celebration: 3 p.m., Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 58165 Barrow St. The Rev. Kirkland “Skully” Knight will be the preacher and celebrant. Dinner after the service.
Ponchatoula
Sept. 27-29
Beginning Experience: Rosaryville, 39003 Rosaryville Road. The weekend is a healing experience for those suffering the loss of a spouse either through death or separation/divorce. Call, text or email Renell at (985) 290-7348 or renelld1@yahoo.com for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Seasons of Grief — Day of Prayer: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road. Seasonal imagery has long been used to portray the seasons of life, the process of dying and the grief process. Join the church for a day of prayer to embrace and process The Seasons of Grief with a day of poetry, reflection and prayer. $35 at catholicretreatcenter.org/day-of-prayer-the-season-of-grief.
Prairieville
Oct. 7-31
Pumpkin Patch: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, NewSong Church, 18465 Old Perkins Place Ave. Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, as well as various types of gourds from the Navajo Indians in northern New Mexico will be available for purchase. Additionally, jellies and salsas from the United Methodist Children’s Home will be for sale. There is also a photo booth and other picture opportunities around the patch. Free hayrides are available on the weekends. Morning field trips for area schools include story time, hayrides, crafts, and pie-sized pumpkins. All proceeds go to church mission. Also, a free fall festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. Live music, hayrides, gumbo, a variety of desserts, s’mores, face painting, inflatables, games and crafts.
Scotlandville
Saturday, Sept. 21
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. Pre-anniversary prayer breakfast.
Sept. 21-22
Church Anniversary: First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville, 1246 Rosenwald Road. The church will celebrate its 95-year anniversary with an open house from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and a special service at 2 p.m. Sept. 22. Two ministers who have served the church for the first 50 years, the Rev. John Wesley Rice Sr. and the Rev. Robert A. James Sr., will be honored. Robert Alphonso James Jr., the son of the late Rev. James, will speak. A reception will follow the service.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Annual Men and Women Day Anniversary Fellowship: 11 a.m. service, Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Mission Ministry Celebration: 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. Theme: The Fullness of Stewardship. The Rev. Emily Stewart will be the guest speaker.
St. Francisville
Saturday, Sept. 21
Seminar: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 9109 Tunica Trace. The Rev. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. will present the seminar "God’s Kingdom Agenda for the Christian Family." Cost is $5.
Slaughter
Sunday, Sept. 22
Seminar: 8 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 9109 Tunica Trace. Seminar, "God’s Kingdom Agenda for the Christian Family," presented by the Rev. Jessie B. Bilberry Jr. Registration fee is $5.
Church Anniversary Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Family and Friends Day: 2 p.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. Dr. Michael Byrd and the congregation of Mount Olive Baptist Church will be guests.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Oct. 3-5
Legacy Sale: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 3-4, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5, 114 La. 19 (across from Dollar General). Linda Wicker Legacy Sale to benefit missions of Slaughter First Baptist Church. Dishes, cooking and baking items, collectibles, Tupperware, household items, Avon collectibles, clothing, greeting cards, Christmas items and more. Many items brand new/unopened. Also, Oct. 10-12,
Watson
Sunday, Sept. 21
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also, a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Sept. 21
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.