Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baton Rouge
Gospel Musician Needed: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Community Baptist Church, 1412 Seaboard Ave. Call or text (225) 405-5008 for more information.
Ongoing Registration: 2018-19 registration for St. John Bible Institute. Contact Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Church Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Unity Church, 6262 McClelland Drive.
Scotlandville Interfaith Community Health Fair: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. Event is being hosted by four churches and includes a faith walk from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and over 20 exhibits and exhibitors for all ages.
Back-to-School Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. The theme is "Back to School with Jesus." School supplies will be given out. (225) 775-7372.
Back 2 School Pep Rally: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. Featuring free school supplies, book sacks, food, haircuts, bouncy houses and games for youngsters, along with a men's hamburger cookoff contest. greaterst.lukebaptistchurch@gmail.com.
Revival: 7 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The church's Hispanic Ministry will host its "The Power of Love" ("El Poder De Su Amor") revival. Evangelist Daris Corcho, of Dallas, will speak.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Back-to-School Service: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. City Court Judge Tarvald Smith will speak. Park Elementary School faculty and staff will be special guests.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service 11 a.m.(225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive.
Women's Sunday: 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd. The church will feature artwork depicting women in the Bible. The Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade will preach on "God's Call to Women Today." Children and youth are encouraged to bring their backpacks to be blessed.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, SE Louisiana, 10549 Airline Highway. Theme: "A Wrinkle in Time — Accepting Me."
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 6
Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. The Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church Home Mission under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak.
Aug. 6-8
Summer Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The Rev. Rodney Freeman, pastor of Calvary III Baptist Church of Baton Rouge and Providence No. 1 Baptist Church of Ethel, will preach.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Live After 6: 6 p.m., Jordan Stone Baptist Church, 8523 Thelma St. Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Bible and prayer meeting. Every Tuesday. (225) 250-5785.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743.
Bible Study: Noon, Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Meeting: 3 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. The East Baton Rouge Parish Woman's Auxiliary will meet.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Friday, Aug. 10
Southern Gospel Concert: 7 p.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Dove Award-winning Brian Free & Assurance will perform a free concert. A love offering will be taken. stevendalebc.org.
Sunday, Aug. 12
Worship Service: 7 a.m., Little Risen Son Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will deliver the message.
Men & Women's Day: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. The Rev. Gregory Coats, pastor of St. John Baptist Church of Dorseyville, will speak.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, SE Louisiana, 10549 Airline Highway. Theme: "Up! — Loving Me."
Guest Speaker: 11 a.m., Second Macedonia Baptist Church, 841 N. 24th St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for the church's student recognition program.
Family & Friends Day: 3 p.m., New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 318 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. The Rev. Aldora Sanford and members of Evening Star Baptist Church will be guests. Lunch will be served after the service
Aug. 17-18
2018 Women's Encounter: 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. Sister Keeper International Ministry is continuing the legacy of Elder/Mother Shirley Singleton. Guest speakers will be Dr. Yvonne Capeheart, Overseer; Dr. Antoine Barlow; Evangelist Melonie Pichon; Prophetess Cycelia Matthews; Sister Angela Gabriel; psalmist Rosalind O'Conner; Lady Stacy Austin and many more. Register online at sisterkeeperyc.com. (225) 279-8472.
Saturday, Aug. 18
"The Awakening Soul": 3 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Contemplation, HU chant and relaxed spiritual conversation.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Risen Son Baptist Church, 1275 S. Sixteenth St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will deliver the message.
New Pastor: 5 p.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive. The church will welcome new pastor, the Rev. Simon Chigumira.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Wellness Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. (9:30 a.m. Registration). Wellness sessions include physical activity and health, mental health counseling, diabetes management; prescription medication management, healthy cooking demonstrations for weight management, hypertension and diabetes control. Free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, vision, hearing, dental, foot health and HIV screening. Door prizes will be awarded and lunch will be served.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Anniversary: 2 p.m., St. Luke United Methodist Church, 16678 Greenwell Springs Road. The church will celebrate its 151-year anniversary. The theme is "There's No Place Like Home." Pastor Isaac Hammond, of Neely United Methodist Church, will speak. (225) 380-7444.
Aug. 27-29
Revival Service: 7 p.m. nightly, St. Luke United Methodist Church, 16678 Greenwell Springs Road. (225) 380-7444.
Brusly
Saturday, Aug. 4
Usher Ministry Meeting: 2 p.m., Israelite Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Road. The Fourth District Usher Ministry will meet.
Clinton
Sunday, Aug. 5
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Geismar
Sunday, Aug. 5
Friends & Family Day: 2 p.m., First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist, 11435 La. 73. Little Zion Baptist Church from New Orleans will be guests.
Morganza
Musician Needed: The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1, is looking for a musician for Sunday morning services. Call (225) 344-9368 or (225) 388-9496.
Port Hudson
Sunday, Aug. 12
Family & Friends Day/Homecoming: 2 p.m., Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 21380 Samuels Road. Beech Grove Baptist Church and the Rev. F. Mack will be guests.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Aug. 5
Sunday School: 8:30 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Slaughter
Sunday, Aug. 5
Service: 10:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Bishop Christopher Huddleston will speak.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit.
Tickfaw
Friday, Aug. 3
Concert: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church/Mike Vaughn Ministries, 13101 La. 442 W. A bluegrass and country gospel music fest with Shallow Creek Bluegrass Gospel from Picayune, Mississippi. Concert is free; a love offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand will be available with plate lunches. (985) 974-0507. mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, Aug. 5
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Aug. 5
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Aug. 12
Usher Celebration: 2 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 S. Miss. 33. Jason McLeod, pastor, and The Winan's Chapel & Mount Zion Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Family will be guests.
Woodville, Mississippi
Sunday, Aug. 5
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 788 Gaylord St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Larry Andrews Sr.'s fifth year as pastor. The Rev. John Sanders, of Holly Grove Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church, will speak. Dinner will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Aug. 7-9
Revival Service: 7 p.m. nightly, Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 788 Gaylord St. The Rev. Dewayne Anthony, of the King Baptist in Pinkeyville, will speak.