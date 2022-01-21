The Louisiana Life March South takes place Saturday in Baton Rouge. This year's theme is “Together for Life.”
Participants are asked to arrive at the State Capitol's front lawn, 900 N. Third St., before 10 a.m. when activities begin.
The group will march to Galvez Plaza behind the Old State Capitol for a program of music, prayer and speakers including former Delta Clinic worker Shelley Guillory.
Guillory, who lives in Lafayette, credits Then There Were None, a ministry dedicated to helping abortion clinic workers leave the abortion industry, and the nonprofit Sidewalk Advocates for Life with assisting her in changing her life.
Bethany Worship Band will perform, and Bishop Michael Duca, of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, will speak.
For more info, visit prolifelouisiana.org.
Workshop at Unity
Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway, will present a "Divinity in Diversity" workshop at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more info, call (225) 755-3043.