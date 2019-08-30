“BR Healing: Naming our Story” will be the theme of the annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway.
The breakfast is hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. The Catholic Life Center was the site of the first breakfast in 1987.
Speakers will include Bishop Michael Duca, Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge; and Thich Dao Quang, abbot of Tam Bao Buddhist Temple in Baton Rouge. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other local leaders will light candles as participants pray for the community, a news release said.
There will also be a musical tribute to the three black churches burned to the ground in St. Landry Parish and feature the debut of two original songs composed by Charlie deGravelles.
“In Baton Rouge, we live under the shadow of trauma: flood, hurricane, violence and loss. Add to that the deep divisions within our country. Let’s name it for what it is. These are challenging times. Each of us feels the stress. Each of us is impacted, for good and bad, by the events which happen in our community," said the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, executive director of the Interfaith Federation. "As we pray for healing, we begin with the naming of our times — our story in Baton Rouge. Because we live within a community of compassion, we listen to each other ‘name our story.’ In doing so, we give each other a gift of healing and hope.”
Established in 1986, the goal of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge is to serve as a catalyst for communication, coordination and collaboration among the local faith community, the release also said.
Prayer breakfast tickets are $20 per person and are available from the Interfaith Federation office, 3112 Convention St. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, Sept. 5.
For more information, visit ifedgbr.com or call (225) 267-5600.