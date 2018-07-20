Editor’s note: Leila Pitchford-English recently visited Pennsylvania. This column is one of several about sites she visited.
After leaving Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, you can head down historic Arch Street. At its intersection with 5th Street, you'll pass the Free Quaker Meeting House. To understand Free Quakers, one has to first understand Quakers, and the Quaker meeting place, Arch Street Friends Meeting House, is one block away.
The Friends started in England in the mid-1600s. People were questioning the established church and were looking for ways to worship. One group that came from that time followed George Fox and his teachings.
One of its basic beliefs was the light of God is present in every person. They also taught men and women were equal spiritually, and they weren’t big on formalities, including honorary titles like “My Lady.” Most members were pacifists. And the church does not have clergy.
Church members fought for the abolition of slavery, and when the suffragette movement picked up steam in the 19th century, many of its leaders, including Lucretia Mott, were Quaker.
Worship services are “silent,” unless someone is inspired by God, then they can speak. Some modern Quakers do have “programmed” services, which are more like other churches.
As with other religious groups, such as Baptists, the term Quaker started as an insult, but the Friends embraced the term and began using it themselves. They had called themselves The Children of Light or Friends of the Truth.
The term came from Fox telling a judge he ought to tremble before the word of the Lord: The judge’s reply is said to have been, “You are the quaker, not I.”
Quakers faced persecution in England. Many, including Fox, were jailed.
Quaker missionaries arrived in America in the mid-1650s and met more persecution. However, one of their own, William Penn, received a large land grant from King Charles II in payment of a debt.
Penn welcomed many religious beliefs into the colony, including several thousand Quakers. Quakers had political power in the area, and many of them were involved in the formation of the United States.
The Arch Street Friends Meeting House, built in the early 1800s, is typical of Quaker meeting places — plain, wood and brick, a large meeting space. A major difference is its size: The Arch Street space is many times larger than a typical space because it serves as a regional hub for Quakers.
It has been an active Quaker site since 1682.
The site was originally a burial ground. And, while many people are buried there, there are no headstones.
The building is open for touring in the afternoons for a $2 donation.
So what makes a Free Quaker?
During the Revolutionary War, most Quakers held to pacifism. They wouldn’t fight, pay taxes for the war or pledge allegiance to the actions.
However, about 200 of the Friends supported the historic actions, so they were “read out,” or disowned, from the Friends. In 1783, they started their own meetings with 20-30 in attendance. Betsy Ross was one of the prominent members of the Free Quakers.
By 1834, Ross and John Price Wetherill were the only attendees, and the church closed.
The building served many capacities through the years, but it is now a museum that's free to visit.
Other connections
- Ben Franklin is buried in a cemetery in between the two Quaker buildings.
- Betsy Ross’ house is on Arch Street.
- Ross is also connected to Christ Church, where the American Episcopalian denomination was founded. It can be toured for a donation. Be sure to sit in George Washington’s pew. Fifteen signers of the Declaration of Independence were members.
