The Rev. Anthony Kelley, senior pastor of the Greater First Church Baptist in Baker, has published his fifth book, "Shadows: Serving with Character, Competence, Commitment and Pride in the Absence of Accolades and Recognition."
This book, according to a news release, "is designed to inform, enlighten, equip and encourage servant-leaders and Christian workers," who fervently serve in various forms of ministry without recognition for their good work.
"'Shadows' provides a spiritual thread and biblical, theological and didactic framework of God's providence at work in the lives of youth in the community and adult servant-leaders in the church, who serve faithfully in obscurity or in the shadows of the celebrated leadership of others," the release says. "It uniquely describes the character of the 'Shadows' and presents four 'kingdom principles,' which serve as a guide for how to minister" for effective and life changing Christian service.
The motivation and inspiration for the first part of the book came from Kelley's reflections on several boys who grew up on the south side of Chicago in the turbulent 1960s and '70s and who overcame tremendous odds for survival through their parallel faith journey and call to the ministry. It is designed to show how an early foundation of good character inspired these young men to become the "shadows" of Berkeley Avenue in Chicago’s Kenwood-Oakland community.
In the second part of the book, Kelley addresses Christian ministry, of which he has been a part for nearly 50 years, including many years in prison ministry.
The book is available at Westbow Press Bookstore, westbowpress.com/bookstore.
To order an autographed copy, contact Kelley at (225) 916-4455, email akelleyrev@aol.com or visit gfcbaker.com.