The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge has announced events for its "January Thaw: Melting Interfaith Misunderstanding and Cultivating Peace" to be held Jan. 19-25.
The schedule is:
Sunday, Jan. 19: World Religion Day, 10:30 a.m., Baha'i Center of Baton Rouge, 4270 Perkins Road
Monday, Jan. 21: Martin Luther King Jr. Service & March for Peace, 8 a.m., Mount Zion First Baptist Church, 356 T.J. Jemison Blvd.
Jan. 18-25: Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. Launch week with your own prayers for unity Saturday; worship at a church not your own Sunday; participate in MLK service Monday; centering prayer 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church Spiritual Formation Center, 930 North Blvd.; attend Bible study Wednesday at a Baptist church (option of 6 p.m. at Greater New Guide Baptist Church, 3445 Fairfields Ave.); attend a Roman Catholic morning service Thursday (option of 8:15 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Road); and walk labyrinth Friday at BREC's City Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive (optional instruction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
For information, visit ifedgbr.com, call (225) 267-5600 or email info@ifedgbr.com.