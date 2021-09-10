The Church at Addis is expanding eastward.
Sunday will mark the launch of Church at Singing Waters on the John Schneider Studios property, 16050 Florida Blvd., Holden. It's the return of church services once held at the location during its former life as Girl Scout Camp Singing Waters.
"Not only are we going to revive a church that existed a long time ago …, but we are also bringing counseling opportunities, disaster relief and much more to enhance and make better the surrounding communities," said Church at Addis' senior pastor, the Rev. Tom Shepard.
Shepard added that both churches will be assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ida. After the 100-year flood of 2016, the Baptist-affiliated church moved 15-20 tons of goods a day over six months to the nine parishes most impacted by the flood, and also distributed 150,000 free mattresses, he said.
Sunday's 10 a.m. inaugural service in Holden will offer music along with the message, the pastor said. Worship will be in the same vein as the informal "cowboy church" already held at the studios during multi-day special events. Performers for Saturday's first responders/law enforcement fundraising event at JSS — country artists Schneider, the Stars 'n Bars Band, Keith Burns and Cody McCarver — will stick around to play at the satellite church's launch on Sunday.
Going forward, services are planned for 10 a.m. each Sunday.
"Come as you are, and we hope to see you in John's backyard," Shepard said.
For more info, visit churchataddis.com or johnschneiderstudios.com.