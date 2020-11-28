Advent is the first season of the Christian church year. The season includes the four Sundays leading up to Christmas. Christians are also awaiting the return of Jesus, which is also called Advent.
As always, many of the calendars online are strictly about counting down Santa’s arrival rather than a time of meditation on the coming of a Savior.
What I found upsetting this year is how many websites are encouraging businesses to usurp the concept to promote sales.
Advent used to be a time of meditation similar to Lent. It starts four Sundays before Christmas, Nov. 29 this year. Some people use Dec. 1-25 as their Advent counter.
My favorite online Advent calendar is adventword.org, but I also explored what else is available online.
The first thing I discovered is that there are sites and apps that allow you to build your own calendar to share with friends.
Of the many sites allowing you to create your own advent calendar, I liked myadvent.net/en/ best.
This site allows you to control the number of days and lets the creator use photos, GIFs, text messages, voice messages, a custom background and colors. You can share it with others. I am going to keep this one noted so I can make one next year.
Others that hold to a Christian theme include:
- Bustedhalo.com, which has several things to help mark the holidays. For December, a daily calendar is at advent.bustedhalo.com. Each day provides an Advent-themed “Daily Jolt” (inspirational thought) and “MicroChallenge” (small action. On Nov. 23, it was to notice small acts of kindness others do for you and to say thank you.) The page is also promoting an InstaAdvent Photo Challenge, which is similar to Advent Word in that each day has a phrase. Busted Halo encourages people to shoot and share a photo based on the day’s word. The first item this year is “Advent at home.”
- The JAM Trust — Jesus and Me Club — has an advent calendar online that used to be distributed on CDs at jamtrust.org/jamresources/advent-calendar/. The first day offers a quick description of Advent and its meaning, with a carol and a Bible passage.
- Catholic publisher Loyola Press has a children’s and an adult advent calendar online, as well as ones that can be printed and other resources about Advent. loyolapress.com/catholic-resources/liturgical-year/advent/calendars/.
- The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development has a calendar at cafod.org.uk/Pray/Advent-calendar. It also offers Advent calendar for families, children or young people.
- If you would like to make a physical calendar, lots of sites have ideas, but a starting point could be mom2.com/online-advent-calendars/.
- For a musical touch, visit your phone’s app store. The two versions of the Musical Advent Calendar App have been around for a while. A search shows other apps with music, poetry and other art.
- You can also search your denomination’s or church’s website. Many of them have seasonal activities and calendars to help focus attention on the Christian meanings of Christmas.