St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., will host "Ite ad Ioseph. Go to Joseph!" Lenten Reflection at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. The Rev. Ryan Hallford will present a reflection on Joseph, the Joys and the Sorrows. Confessions start at 5 p.m. with Mass at 5:30 p.m. and Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m. The Lenten Reflection will immediately follow. All are invited. Join in-person or online via Facebook Live. Visit StAgnesBR.org for more information.
Comedy, music show April 2
A night of comedy and southern gospel music starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 W. La. 442 in Tickfaw. Performers include Dale Adams, Mike Vaughn and Randy and Sherry Miller. The concert is free; donations will be received. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A concession stand will sell plate lunches along with hot dogs and nachos. For more information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.