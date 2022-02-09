The Rev. Kerry Ash’s Sunday congregants mostly live around Ascension Parish. Those he ministers to on weekdays come from around the world.
In addition to pastoring Lake Martin Baptist Church in Prairieville, Ash directs the Seafarers' Center in Gonzales, an outreach sponsored by the Baptist Association of Greater Baton Rouge. The center serves those who work on maritime vessels that stop along the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to Convent. Ash tells each sailor that he’s following the biblical command to love his neighbor.
“I explain to them that they are my neighbor from just a little farther down the road,” Ash said.
And sometimes, just going a little farther down the road is exactly what the sailors want.
The Seafarers' Center offers a wide variety of services to sailors when their ships arrive, including facilitating COVID-19 vaccines for those unable to get them in their home countries or other ports. In a typical year, the center will minister to about 1,300 seafarers from roughly two dozen countries.
Those going ashore need transportation. If they call the Seafarers' Center, Ash; his assistant director, Bruce Worrell; volunteers Louis Sanchez or James French will drive out in a van and transport them around the area for free.
Sometimes, they just want to go shopping or to a restaurant. Other times, they go Seafarers' Center facility, where they can play Ping-Pong, pool or foosball, or relax. Many of the sailors are on contracts that have them at sea for as long as eight months.
“We sit and talk with the guys and try to make them feel at home while they’re here in our country,” Ash said. “At times, we have opportunities to share the gospel with them. Sometimes, we do counseling. If they’ve been on the ship for a long time, maybe they’ve gotten bad news from back home or maybe they’re just lonesome.
“We’ll spend time with them. We share Bibles with them in their … primary language. We try to keep 25 or 30 different languages of Bibles at the center in addition to the English Bibles. We just try to show the love of Jesus Christ.”
If sailors can’t come ashore — which has often been the case because of pandemic restrictions — the Seafarers' Center comes to the ship bringing Bibles, books, devotional guides, gospel videos and pages of personal care items. If the crew wants a chapel service, which is particularly popular around Christian holidays, Ash provides one. About 200 sailors have made personal commitments to Christ through the ministry in the past three years, Ash said.
“It helps a lot for us, especially when we have concerns,” said Jun Cesar Hojas, 43, a sailor from the Philippines aboard the MT Ladybower, a tanker that had docked in Geismar to load liquefied petroleum gas LPG to take to Panama. “They give us counseling. If there are personal problems, you can open up to them.”
In one instance, Ash dealt with a sailor distraught over getting a “Dear John” letter from the mother of his two children. After learning that she was tired of his refusal to marry her, Ash pointed out that the sailor had been selfish toward his girlfriend and was setting a bad example about commitment for his daughters. The sailor saw Ash again the next day.
“He said, ‘I’ve got to thank you. I got to thinking about what we talked about and I never realized what a jerk I was being. I waited it was time for her to be up for about an hour, and I called her and apologized and told her how sorry I was for the way I was treating her and if she would still have me when I got home, I’d like for her to be my wife. She’s planning the wedding now,’” Ash said.
“One of the most important parts of the ministry to me is just being real with the guys, taking time to get to know them and show them genuine Christian love, and that goes a long way.”