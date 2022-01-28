Louisiana Baptists will conduct a two-day disaster relief training session from 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 through 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Jefferson Baptist Church, 9135 Jefferson Highway.
Prospective volunteers will be instructed in areas including chainsaw use, feeding, mud out, laundry and chaplaincy.
For more info, email Hello@LouisianaBaptists.org or call (800) 622-6549.
Gospel night in Tickfaw
The Rev. Mike Vaughn will host "A Night of Southern Gospel Music" at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at Good News Fellowship Church 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw.
Vaughn will open the program and special guest Mark Lanier, of Ball, will take over at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is free, but a love offering will be taken. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. No concession stand will be available for this concert only.
For more info, call (985) 974-0507.