Three students from Baton Rouge and five from Paulina are among the winners in Family Rosary's 22nd annual “Try Prayer! It Works!” contest, which encourages students to express their faith through art, video, poetry and prose.
The contest focuses on family faith enrichment in the home, according to a news release, with the goal of bringing the Catholic church’s teachings to life around the dinner table with discussion prompts, reflection questions, prayer ideas and creativity.
Children and teens from Catholic schools, home schools, parishes and other Catholic organizations used their creative skills to depict in various forms how their families are united through prayer and faith. This year’s theme, "Mary, the Mother of Families," helped families explore the power of Mary’s intercession.
Entries are judged on content, ability to capture and interpret the theme, artistic and technical proficiency and adherence to rules. Winners and sponsoring organizations each receive $100.
Family Rosary was founded in 1942 by the Rev. Patrick Peyton, who was declared Venerable in 2017.
Winners from Baton Rouge, all students at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School, are: Poetry — Caroline Ann Horsman, fourth grade; Video — Katelyn Martin, fourth grade; and Mignon Prochaska, seventh grade.
Paulina winners, all from St. Peter Chanel Interparochial School, are: Prose — Dominic Oubre Jr., fifth grade; Artwork — Colton Deslatte, first grade; Allison Vincent, third grade; Olivia Volion, fourth grade; and Christina Pham, sixth grade.