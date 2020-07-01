Broadmoor United Methodist Church is hosting a nine-week college level course, "Makes Me Wanna Holler: Race in America," facilitated by pastor and best-selling author the Rev. Dr. Michael Waters.
The study will take place over nine Sundays from July 12 to Sept. 6. The one-hour sessions, via the Zoom video conferencing platform, will start at 4 p.m.
The course is inspired by the artistry and words of singer-songwriter Marvin Gaye, rapper Tupac Shakur and writer and activist James Baldwin.
It will take "a deep dive into America’s racialized histories to gain awareness of how these separate histories continue to shape the present time and our future," according to a news release.
Through lectures, class discussions, readings, documentaries, guest speakers and a guided project, students will learn more about the complexities of the realities that Black Americans face.
“The death of George Floyd has once again brought us to a moment of decision," said the Rev. Donnie Wilkinson, senior pastor at the church. "Will we love our neighbors by doing the hard and sometimes painful work of discovering and dismantling the myriad ways racist policies continue to hurt our Black and Brown neighbors, or will we continue to pass them by?”
Wilkinson believes "Make Me Wanna Holler: Race in America" “is for everyone who is ready to take action by first learning what it means to be anti-racist and then joining with others to make and be the change we desire to see in the world.”
The cost of the course is $49, which includes online resources. Register at broadmoormethodist.org.