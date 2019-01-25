A men's Discovery weekend two years ago helped Mason Kent discover the plans and purpose for his life.
"That was completely life-changing and life-altering," said the 26-year-old Denham Springs native. "It's hours of no distractions, one-on-one with God in an environment that's been prayed over and truly is holy ground. And I got to do that and talked with some manly men of God who taught me what it is to be a Christ follower versus a Christian."
Kent said he got saved at the age of 8 or 9 during one of the famous Easter plays at Amite Baptist Church.
But Kent said he still struggled with his identity in Christ through high school and his college years before discovering new meaning in Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"
"I grew up in this great household. I love my parents and everything, but I just always had this anxiety about tomorrow. I was always stressed out, worried, fearful because I didn't really realize who I was in Christ," said Kent, a member of Abundant Life Church. "For him to straight up in his words tell me he has plans to give me hope and a future that means a world to me."
Kent could be satisfied with what he saw in the mirror.
"When I look at myself, I tell myself that I am a man of God. I'm not who I once was. I'm not my past mistakes. I'm not my insecurities, and I'm not my worries or my fears," he said. "And God has plans for me."
Kent has a passion for helping youth discover their self-worth, self-esteem and identity in Christ.
"The truth of the reality is what exactly are our kids seeing when they look into the mirror. What is the reflection that they see? We want to be a reflection of Christ, and we are able to let them see a reflection as Christ sees them," he said.
It's about being available and showing them love, Kent said.
"All they need is someone to talk to," he said. "Now, it's about their reputations and their status and who they are, especially when they're in school. So when they come to a place where they have a humble realization of who they are, that's what really makes an impact."
Kent tries to be an impact in the lives of youth at an early age, just an elementary teacher, the late Clydette Rispone, was to him.
"She was the one that showed me God's love and saw that in me," said Kent, who served as a pallbearer for her funeral in 2015.
Rispone and others helped set the foundation for his spiritual growth.
"When you come to a saving knowledge of who Christ is, there's that firm foundation that's planted and there you start building up. There's going to be times when there's cracks or nicks but in the end you can always go back to that solid foundation," he said. "It's always going to be there, no matter how many times you mess up. No matter what's going on in your life. It's always going."
Kent graduated from LSU with a degree in biology and works as a physician assistant. He said he has the best of both worlds.
"My calling is youth ministry and ministry in general, but my purpose on this earth I really truly feel is to help people who are medically in need," he said. "I cannot complain. I have the best job in the world, and I get to help kids come to saving knowledge of Christ. Nothing better than that."
One Blood Revival
Apostles Lloyd Benson Sr. and Frank Manguno were sharing the stage once again.
The longtime friends were among the 35 area pastors and ministry leaders attending a breakfast and a news conference on Monday at Oak Lodge Reception and Conference Center in Baton Rouge to promote a massive spring revival on racial unity.
The One Blood Revival is set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m April 12-13 at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The breakfast was organized by Devin O’Neal, pastor of Voices of Mercy Outreach Ministries Inc. in Baton Rouge and the founder of the local One Blood movement, who has a heart for inner city evangelism.
"These two apostles are going to be on a stage," O'Neal said. "They are going to bust that old prejudice principality right to hell, cut the head off that snake and chase it across of the United States of America and kick it out of this great city, this great nation."
Benson, of World Outreach Ministries in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, shared the story of God speaking to his heart to stress unity while attending an International Pastors Conference in Stuttgart, Germany.
“The greatest prayer that Jesus ever prayed was not in the Garden of Gethsemane. It was that he prayed that ... ‘Father, make them one as we are one,’” Benson said. “If there are 1 million people divided, it’s just 1 million people. If we have 1 million people united, it’s one people.”
God doesn’t look at color or culture, Benson said.
“God made color. Not one of us in here today are clear. So that tells me the heart of God is diverse, and he wants diversity in the earth,” Benson said. “God said, ‘Your thoughts are not my thoughts; your ways not my ways. If your thoughts were mine; if your ways were mine, then you would see it like I see it — that all of us are one blood.'"
Manguno and Benson told how Manguno's late mother, Evangelist Merle Manguno, prophesied on her deathbed 11 years ago that the two apostles would be a force for unity.
"She said, 'The enemy will try to get between you both, because there's such a great work to do. You're going to change a nation,"' said Manguno, of Beam of Light Tabernacle in Plaquemine.
Manguno challenged fellow ministers to be a part of a great move of God.
"When a move of God came on the Day of Pentecost, that one who didn't know his place took his place in the move of the presence of God," Manguno said. "That's where you are today. God is looking for people that will lay down their wills, their desires, their church and realize it's not our churches; these are not our people. We are his shepherds."
The One Blood Revival is seeking volunteers, singers, musicians, dance teams, drama teams, speakers and more. To register or for more information, call O’Neal at (225) 937-1234 or go to onebloodbr.com.
Stepping out in faith
With the new year comes the new opportunities to walk in the promises of God.
"I believe that the kingdom of God and believers are at the threshold of a promise," said Pastor Jeremy Foster, one of recent revival speakers at Bethany Church South in Baton Rouge.
Foster, pastor of Hope City Church and a native of north Louisiana, closed out the three Nights of Revival on Jan. 14-16 at Bethany. Others speakers were Alex Seely, of the Belonging Church in Nashville, Tennessee; and Dharius Daniels, of Change Church of New Jersey.
In his message "Step Out," Foster opened and closed with references to Joshua and the Children of Israel. In between, Foster showed his sense of humor and passionate preaching.
"God is saying, OK, I've been preparing you, I've been getting you ready and now it's time to cross over into what I have called have you to," he said. "A threshold is like a separation and dividing line between one place and the next. And you get the choice."
In Joshua 1, Foster said Joshua told the people to get ready to cross the Jordan, conquer the land, live in the promises of God — be ready to step out in the new.
"They hadn't gotten ready for anything in 40 years," he said. "He didn't say it's the land that God is going to give us. It's not a future tense thing. It's a past tense thing. God has actually given it to us, but sometimes you've got to actually cross over. You've got to actually conquer some things. You go to actually live in it, not just vacation in his promises."
Foster told the audience to recall what was taught during the days of fasting, prayer and revival.
"Now, walk therein," he said.
He told how the Children of Israel were called to cross the Jordan River at the hardest possible time.
"When you have the presence of God on your shoulders, and when priests carrying the presence step, the water will stop," Foster said. "When you trust God, you'll fast, you'll get in the word of God, then you're take a step; I promise you whatever's impossible in front of you will stop and pile up in the distant and you'll walk across into a promise on dry ground because it is a miracle. And if it wasn't hard, it wouldn't be faith."
Another day. Another blessing.
Tamela Mann opened a concert a few years ago at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge with the song “Change Me.”
Mann went on sing her many of her chart-topping hits, but there was something about the simplicity of "Change Me" lyrics and Mann’s voice that made that stuck with me. It goes something like: “Change me, Oh God. Make me more like you. Change me, Oh God. Wash me through and through; Change me, oh God. So that I may worship you.”
That's powerful because some of us can remember where we were and where we could have been and would have been if not for God changing us. We can attest what great sinners we were, the wrongs we've done, the mistakes we've made. But through the blood of Jesus and God's grace, we have been changed.
We can relate to David’s plea in Psalms 51:10-12: “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.” God can take our hearts of stone, sadness, unforgiveness, hate, malice and vengeance and turn them into hearts of kindness, love, joy and forgiveness. He changes us AND our situations.
God can change our dire medical, finances, job and relationship conditions. But before he does any of that, we want God to change us, so even if our conditions don’t change, we can still be steadfast in my faithfulness to the God of our salvation.