Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway, will hold its Christmas service at 8 a.m. Dec. 25.
For more information, call the church at (225) 774-2740.
St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road, will have Mass on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Christmas Day Mass will be at 10 a.m.
For more information, call the church at (225) 355-2553.
Labyrinth walk
"Christmas COVID-19 Promenade for Healing & Peace" will be held from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the labyrinth located behind BREC's Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
Those attending should wear masks and stay physically distanced. The walk is planned as a prayerful and peaceful gathering. The event is sponsored by Prayer Care, a senior assessment, information and referral outreach program.