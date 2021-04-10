A clothing giveaway is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road, Zachary.
Pastor's anniversary
St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. in Marrero, will celebrate the 17th anniversary of its pastor, Dr. M.C. Zeno, at noon on Sunday, April 25. The Rev. Jamaal Weathersby, of the New Hope Baptist Church, will speak.
Prayer breakfast
The St. Gabriel Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Prayer Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the St. Gabriel Community Center, 1400 Gordon Simon LeBlanc Drive, St. Gabriel. The speaker will be Dr. Alfred Thomas, pastor of Mount Bethel Baptist Church of St. Gabriel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only club member may attend. To-go breakfasts will be available for pickup. Tickets are $8, with all proceeds going to the club's scholarship fund. The Blood Center and the club will hold a blood drive in the parking lot of the community center from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call MiLisa York at (225) 772-0337.