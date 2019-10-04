Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Oct. 5
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Sunday, October 27
Anniversary: 8:30 a.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2404 Hovey Ave. The New Light Baptist Church will celebrate the 29-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. James Grayson. The Rev. William Butler, assistant pastor of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, will speak.
Batchelor
Sunday, Oct. 6
Homecoming Celebration: 1 p.m., Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4829 La. 419. The Rev. Sam King Jr., of Dallas, is special guest.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Oct. 5
East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary Mission Outreach: 9:30 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. Members are asked to volunteer.
GEMS Program: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The church's senior citizens' ministry will host its GEMS (God's Emissaries for Missionary Service) program. Member Lyn Hakeem will speak on the theme "GEMS — Sensational Seniors for the Savior." Worshipers are invited to wear pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Nursing Home Visitation: 2 p.m., Sterling Place Nursing Home, 3888 North Blvd. Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church's nursing home ministries will visit and conduct its monthly program.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thoma H. Delpit Drive.
St. Paul Catholic Church Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 3912 Gus Young Ave. Raffle drawings for prizes from $100 to $10,000; music and games with prizes. Also children’s activities and food and drinks.
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage House, 9301 Oxford Place. The Greater Mount Gideon Mission group will visit under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods. Sister Dorothy Andrews and Pastor Manlet Metoyer will speak.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Women's Day: 10 a.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive. The Rev. Tiffanie Postell, pastor of Newman United Methodist Church in Alexander, will speak on the theme "Women Glorifying God for his Grace, Mercy and Love."
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Mission Ministry Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Mission Ministry Celebration: 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak on "The Fullness of Stewardship." Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Don White will preside. Refreshments will be served after service.
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Caregivers Presentation: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Aloysius Catholic Church Library, 2025 Stuart Ave. Dana Territo, a leader in the church's Stephen Ministry, will give a presentation on “A Caregiver’s Journey.” Open to all caregivers, Territo will present ways to manage day-to-day caregiving tasks as well as giving tips and strategies for caregivers. Participants also will explore ways to make their caregiving roles a meaningful and loving experience, both for the caregiver and care recipient. Light refreshments will be served.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Musical Program & Lunch: 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. A performance by the Sweet Adelines chorus in the church gymnasium (enter on America Street). Lunch follows at 11:30 a.m. in the conference center. Cost is $7; pay at the door. Reservations appreciated by calling (225) 383-4777, ext. 229.
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Meeting: 3 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary will meet, with the focus on "The Blessing of Divine Kinship."
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Praise & Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, Oct. 11
Seminar & Celebration: 6 p.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. Sponsored by the ABW Sisterhood Ministry, the theme of the Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar and Celebration is "Sisters Seeking Wholeness." All are invited. Casual pink attire. Fellowship and refreshments. (225) 775-7372 or (225) 771-3798.
Gala: 7 p.m., Southern University Cotillion Ballroom, SU campus. By His Grace Inc. will hold its Orphanage Benefit Gala. Proceeds help the organization's projects in Ghana, including plans for a home for homeless children and their parents with a chapel and a school. Tickets are $40; $400 for a reserved table of 10. Call (225) 336-0437, email razoney@netzero.com or visit byhisgraceinc2017.wixsite.com/mysite/projects.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Conference: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Little Rock Missionary Baptist, 312 S. 17th St. The Sister's Keeper ministry is holding its 16th annual conference. Various speakers will address the theme: "Set Thine House in Order."
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Gospel Musical: 1 p.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. "Crowns" will be presented by the Asbury Christian Thespians, of Asbury United Methodist Church of New Orleans. All are encouraged to wear your favorite hat. Annette Tancy, (225) 933-7475.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Men and Women Day: 11 a.m., First Little Rock Missionary Baptist, 312 S. 17th St.
Lecture: 1 p.m., Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center. 10503 N. Hills Parkway. A free lecture on spiritual healing by Dr. Wolfram Arends, of Germany, and the Bruno Groening Circle of Friend.
Rosary Patch: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy, 445 Marquette Ave. To celebrate Our Lady’s month in October, the Catholic Committee on Scouting is sponsoring the Joyful Mysteries Rosary Patch for all scouts and American Heritage girls. Registration required at info.ccosbr.net or call (225) 266-9001.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Anniversary: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The church will celebrate its 110-year anniversary.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church will celebrate its 96-year anniversary with the theme “We’ve Come This Far By Faith.” The Rev. Donald Robertson Sr., pastor of Greater Emmanuel Baptist Church, will speak. The public is invited.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Community Health Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Martin Luther King Academy, 4295 Prescott Court. The healthcare ministries and community services department of the Berean Seventh day-Adventist Church and Sigma Theta Tau International Iona's Honor Society will host its eighth annual community health fair. The free event will include health screenings, education, medical updates, insurance information and weight management along with a light meal and door prizes.
Harvest Festival: Noon to 4 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Oct. 26-Nov. 2
Open House: The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, 10355 Highland Road. The public is invited to an open house for the newly renovated Louisiana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The temple will be closed Sunday, Oct. 27. Reservations for the open house can be made through templeopenhouse.lds.org.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Anniversary/Domestic Violence Awareness Month: 10 a.m., United Methodist Church, 544 Government St. The church's United Men organization will celebrate its 41st anniversary with the theme “Breaking The Cycle Of Domestic Violence Against Women." Tré Skidmore will speak.
Ushers' Anniversary: 3 p.m., New Philadelphia Baptist Church, 9027 Sanford Lane. The Fourth District Ushers will celebrate its anniversary.
Clinton
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Thursday, Oct. 10
Taize-Prayer Services: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. Services follow a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer and silence to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer. stfrands.org.
Ethel
Sunday, Oct. 5
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Port Allen
Saturday, Oct. 19
Meals: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The Mission Ministry will provide a free meal. All are invited.
Oct. 22-24
Annual Session: Greater St. Paul Baptist Church, 3711 La. 1 South. The St. Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association will hold its 93rd annual session. Oct. 20 — Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.; Monday through Thursday — Bible class from 10 a.m. to noon., association meeting at 2 p.m., evening service at 7 p.m.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Oct. 6
Pastor's Anniversary: 2 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 24830 Railroad Avenue. The church will celebrate the 14-year anniversary of Pastor Mark I. Stewart Sr. and Clonise Stewart. The Rev. Ronnie Blake and Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church of Baton Rouge will be guests.
Sunday School: 8:30 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. Worship service at 9:45 a.m.
Prairieville
Oct. 7-31
Pumpkin Patch: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, NewSong Church, 18465 Old Perkins Place Ave. Pumpkins and various gourds from the Navajo in northern New Mexico will be sold, along with jellies and salsas from the United Methodist Children’s Home. There is also a photo booth and other picture opportunities around the patch. Free hayrides are available on the weekends. Morning field trips for area schools include story time, hayrides, crafts and pie-sized pumpkins. All proceeds go to church mission. Also, a free fall festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2.
Scotlandville
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. Theme: "Do As You're Told."
Slaughter
Oct. 5
Legacy Sale: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 114 La. 19 (across from Dollar General). Linda Wicker Legacy Sale to benefit missionaries. Dishes, cooking and baking items, collectibles, Tupperware, household items, Avon collectibles, clothing, greeting cards, Christmas items and more. Many items brand new/unopened. Also will be held Oct. 10-12.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Youth Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. The church's youth program will conduct service. Pastor Christopher Huddleston will speak.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Oct. 6
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also, a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Oct. 6
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.