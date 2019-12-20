Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Dec. 21
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Dec. 21
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Youth Day: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The youth ministries will observe youth day with a theme of "Hope for the Hopeless. The program resumes at 6 p.m. with a free shoe giveaway for all ages, music, refreshments and fellowship.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Christmas Program at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols: 5 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. Christmas music in the English cathedral style sung by the church's chancel and treble choirs by candlelight and favorite Christmas carols sung by all. A reception follows.
Longest Night Service: 5:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. A special service of remembrance and healing to honor and recognize a loss of any kind. You can light a special votive candle in memory of a loved one, an unrealized dream or any source of heartache.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Service: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 6:45 p.m., Unitarian Church, 8470 Goodwood Blvd. The service begins with the prelude performed by a string quartet. Carols will be sung and the choir will perform a special arrangement of "Silent Night." The Senior Youth will read the Christmas story as told in the New Testament.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Service: 8 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. (225) 774-2740.
Christmas Service: 7 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The theme is "A Trip to Bethlehem." Special music by the Sanctuary Choir and Michael Pearl.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Benefit Program: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak.
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Light refreshments will follow.
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship Program: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Grace & Mercy Celebration: 2 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The Rev. Richard London, of the F.T. Missionary Baptist Church of Jackson, will speak. Music by special choirs and groups. (504) 388-5106.
Dec. 29-31
EBR Ministers Conference Revival: 7 p.m. nightly. Sunday — New Salem Baptist Church, 318 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive; Monday — McKowen Baptist Church, 1255 Louise St., Tuesday — Watch Meeting at Israelite Baptist Church, 1841 Thomas H. Deloitte Drive.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Praise and Worship: 4 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Watch Night Service: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Reid Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd. Featuring Gospel recording artist Brent Jones at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Demetrius Price and 10 p.m. with the Rev. Mark E. Whitlock Jr.
Clinton
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Monday, Jan. 6
Feast of Lights: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. stfrands.org.
Ethel
Sunday, Dec. 22
Christmas Fellowship/Youth Christmas Program: 8:30 a.m., Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 W. Minister Jakobe Cooper, a 10-year-old from St. Luke Baptist Church, will speak. Dinner will be served.
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Morganza
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Watch Meeting: 10:30 p.m., The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Dec. 21
Youth Christmas Program: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2910 Warren St.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Service: 9 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The theme is "A Trip to Bethlehem," with a presentation by the youth. Special music by the Sanctuary Choir directed by Bryant Camper.
Slaughter
Sunday, Dec. 22
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Service: 9 a.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 N. (225) 635-5422.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Service: 10 p.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 N. (225) 635-5422.
Watson
Sunday, Dec. 22
"Christmas Mosaic": 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. A traditional Christmas worship service. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Dec. 22
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Dec. 22
Christmas Play/Service: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Miss. 33 S. A youth service of praise, dance and a Christmas play. Dinner will be served; gifts for all the youngsters.