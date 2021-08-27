The Christian Outreach Center is beginning a job-training program aimed at connecting those in need of employment with employers in search of workers.
Deadline to sign up for the program is Sept. 1. The eight-week Work Life Employment Training sessions, which will be held twice a week, start Sept. 8 at Elevate Church, 10957 Greenwell Springs Road.
“Work Life is one of the best and most enriching employment programs. Most programs only teach participants a few soft skills, but the Work Life program exists to provide actual care, help and training to those who really need it. We are digging in deep to help our students make a real change through their employment situation,” said Brian Sleeth, executive director of the Christian Outreach Center.
Anyone attending the class who has experienced reduced hours or loss of work since March 2020 will qualify to receive $100 per week toward their utilities, up to a total of $1,000 if the participant completes the program and graduates, according to a news release.
For more information about the program, contact Tina Charleville at tina.charleville@elevatechurchbr.com or (225) 281-1455 or visit christianoutreachcenterbr.com/work-life-employment-training/.
Good News Fellowship Church
A night of Country Gospel and Southern Gospel Music will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W, Tickfaw. Vaughn kicks off the program at 6:30 p.m. with The Revelations Trio, of Brandon, Mississippi, performing at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free; donations will be received. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A concession will be stand available. For more information, call Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.