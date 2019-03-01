The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge is conducting a communitywide assessment to identify ways local congregations respond to the needs of people, especially in times of disasters and emergencies.
Church officials can fill out the survey online at ifedgbr.com through March 10.
The Rev. Robin McCullough Bade, executive director of the federation, said that in addition to finding out disaster preparation, she hopes the assessment will help discover where there are gaps in services and areas for future training.
The information gained from the survey will be used to coordinate and collaborate the efforts of the local faith communities, especially as hurricane season approaches.
Bade said the assessment is being done in conjunction with the office of East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and parish officials in the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Baton Rouge Police Department.
More information can be found at ifedgbr.com or call (225) 267-5600.