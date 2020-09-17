shofar(copy)
Chabad of Baton Rouge will hold an outdoor service Sunday, including the blowing of the shofar.

With the High Holidays approaching and the coronavirus creating difficulties for many in joining a traditional synagogue service, Chabad of Baton Rouge will hold an outdoor shofar service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, on the Mississippi River levee at River Road and Skip Bertman Drive.

The service is free and open to the public.

The service, which will include prayers for the well-being of all humanity — a key theme of Rosh Hashanah — will also be centered around hearing the sound of the shofar, a ram's horn.

“The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, considered the most influential rabbi in modern history, insisted that the observance of hearing the Shofar — the key observance of Rosh Hashanah — be made accessible to all Jews even those not attending synagogue,” said Rabbi Peretz Kazen. “Chabad of Baton Rouge has always prioritized making Judaism available to all. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this has taken on a whole new meaning, but our mission to serve everyone remains the same.”

The outdoor location was selected to make sure people can safely participate, said Mushka Kazen co-director of Chabad, noting those attending should wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from those not living in the same household.

In addition to the sounding of the shofar, the 30-minute service will include selected prayers from the High Holiday liturgy, including Tashlich.

For more information about the ceremony, contact Chabad of Baton Rouge at (225) 267-7047 or Rabbi@chabadbr.com.

The local service is among thousands listed on Chabad.org/HighHolidayServices, the world’s largest directory of outdoor High Holiday services.

