With the High Holidays approaching and the coronavirus creating difficulties for many in joining a traditional synagogue service, Chabad of Baton Rouge will hold an outdoor shofar service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, on the Mississippi River levee at River Road and Skip Bertman Drive.
The service is free and open to the public.
The service, which will include prayers for the well-being of all humanity — a key theme of Rosh Hashanah — will also be centered around hearing the sound of the shofar, a ram's horn.
“The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, considered the most influential rabbi in modern history, insisted that the observance of hearing the Shofar — the key observance of Rosh Hashanah — be made accessible to all Jews even those not attending synagogue,” said Rabbi Peretz Kazen. “Chabad of Baton Rouge has always prioritized making Judaism available to all. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this has taken on a whole new meaning, but our mission to serve everyone remains the same.”
The outdoor location was selected to make sure people can safely participate, said Mushka Kazen co-director of Chabad, noting those attending should wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from those not living in the same household.
In addition to the sounding of the shofar, the 30-minute service will include selected prayers from the High Holiday liturgy, including Tashlich.
For more information about the ceremony, contact Chabad of Baton Rouge at (225) 267-7047 or Rabbi@chabadbr.com.
The local service is among thousands listed on Chabad.org/HighHolidayServices, the world’s largest directory of outdoor High Holiday services.