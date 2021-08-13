Kim Cash Tate, Christian singer, author and speaker, and wife of LSU's new chancellor, William "Bill" Tate IV, will be a special guest at the Black and White Gala sponsored by the Louisiana Conference Women's Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church on Saturday.
The event, "An Evening of Encouragement," begins at 6 p.m. with an awards program. Tamara Foster-Montgomery and Kourtney Williams will also be featured. The event is open to the public. A $20 donation will be accepted at the door. Masks are required.
Casimere ordination set
The Ordination Service of the Rev. Jeffery Casimere Foster Sr. as pastor of Pleasant Green Baptist Church will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. The Rev. Levie Wright will conduct the service. It is requested that everyone wear a mask.