The Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade believes coming to grips with America’s racial tensions will take more than a sermon. So, the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge is creating an opportunity for people of faith to dive deeper into this issue.
“More Than Kumbaya,” a series of interviews that explore topics like policing, policy and privilege, is being posted on the organization’s website as a resource for individuals and small groups to view, discuss and use as a springboard for action, said McCullough-Bade, executive director of the federation.
“This is, hopefully, going to be a real rich resource for Baton Rouge to get at the issue of race, particularly for the White church,” she said. “What is it we need to be sharing?”
The video series title references a Christian song that has become associated with feel-good spirituality that doesn’t result in action. McCullough-Bade wants viewers to do more than that.
“One of the verses in ‘Kumbaya’ is ‘Someone is crying, Lord.’ I think there are a lot of stories that are related to that song,” she said. “There’s pain and there’s suffering. … Eventually, there is harmony, but there’s struggle. As long as people are crying, then we don’t have that harmony and peace. So, we listen to each other and hear each other’s lament. It’s hopeful that this really prompts rich conversation.”
The videos so far include McCullough-Bade interviewing Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul on police reform, 100 Black Men of Greater Baton Rouge President Michael Adams on mentoring and NAACP President Eugene Collins on social justice. More, she said, are planned on health inequities, education, economics and the talk Black parents have with their children about dealing with police and other authorities. The conversations were done remotely on the Zoom video conferencing site in keeping with coronavirus social distancing precautions.
At the end of each interview, questions are posted to spark discussion about what the viewers heard and what actions they might take.
“How do we find each other’s humanity? That’s what these conversations are trying to get at, that people in their own homes can just listen into the conversation and maybe over a dinner table talk about what someone said,” McCullough-Bade said.