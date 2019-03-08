Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, March 9
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Outreach Event: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Greater First Church, 4669 Groom Road. A community engagement and evangelistic outreach event with a free clothing giveaway at the estate of Lemar Proctor, a free cookout on the church lawn (bring a lawn chair) and outdoor prayer tables and prayer partners for those who desire intercessory prayer and spiritual guidance.
Tuesday, March 12
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, March 9
"Put Out into the Deep": 8 a.m., Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 400 Marquette Ave. A program toward Easter preparation, with a morning of reflection to help participants deepen the contemplative and prophetic dimensions of life and ministry. All are invited. Cost is $30. Register at retreats.arch-no.org.
Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. Sale includes gently-used clothing, jewelry, toys, tools and housewares. Organized by the church’s Episcopal Church Women ministry, which uses the proceeds to fund various outreach projects, ministries and maintenance at St. Luke’s.
Nursing Home Ministry: 2 p.m., Sterling Place Nursing Home, 3888 North Blvd. The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church's nursing home ministry will visit.
Family Night: 6 p.m., Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Court. The youth and men's ministries will host an "All Ages Family Night." Featuring basketball and other recreational activities.
Sunday, March 10
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Service: 7 a.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. Annual Hats Off to Jesus program. Wear your favorite hat. Pastor Kevin J. Wright, of New Ark Baptist Church, will speak.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Church Anniversary: 2 p.m., Faith Ministry, 2681 Valley St. The Rev. Kevin Snaril, pastor of True Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Plaquemine, will speak for the church's anniversary service.
Deacon/Deaconess Annual: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Homecoming: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Evensong Service: 5:30 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. The Parish Choir will lead the service, which will include hymns, scripture readings, prayers, responses and a performance of the "Requiem" by Gabriel Fauré. Free and open to the public. (225) 926-5343, stlukesbr.org.
Tuesday, March 12
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, March 13
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Meeting: 3 p.m., Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. The East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary will meet with a focus on "Endurance in Christ." All are invited.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Lenten Reflection: 6:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd. The church will host a "Heart Speaks to Heart" Lenten Reflection. The Rev. Miles D. Walsh, pastor of Sacred Heart Church, will present a reflection on the First Word: “Father Forgive Them, For They Know Not What They Do” Luke 23:34. Confessions are at 5 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m., Lenten reflection at 6:30 p.m. All are invited. Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen’s newly-released Anthology, “The Cries of Jesus from the Cross” will be available for purchase immediately following the reflection.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Thursday, March 14
Health Fair: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., BREC’s Cadillac Street Park, 6117 Cadillac St. Sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge and BREC, the health fair is free and open to the public. Screenings include blood pressure, HIV and diabetes. Scheduled to participate are BREC on the GEAUX, Metro Health, Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, O’Brien House, Patient Plus Urgent Care, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Sickle Cell Foundation, Southern University and LSU agricultural centers, Smoking Cessation, Truth About Drugs and Veterans Affairs Home Health. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library Bookmobile will provide access to books and library cards. A free lunch will be served. Those attending can register for prizes.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, March 16
Hot Meal and Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free food and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, March 17
Women's Day: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. The church will celebrate Women's Day and the ordination of new deaconesses, featuring the 100-voice Glorious Women's Choir. Evangelist Tina Iglehart-Hammons, of San Antoino, Texas, will speak. The pre-Women's Day Prayer Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16.
Homecoming Celebration: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
March 17-19
Corned Beef Sandwich Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beth Shalom Synagogue, 9111 Jefferson Highway. Order $10 corned beef, tuna fish or egg salad sandwich meal at bethshalomyall.com/CBSS. (225) 924-6773
Saturday, March 23
Women's Conference: Registration is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Conference starts at 10 a.m. The theme is "Women with Issues" (Matthew 9:20-22). Speakers include Ministers Avis Smothers, of Cypress, Texas; Tia Bridges, of Monroe; and Keysha Dominick Richard. The cost is $30. Register online at newsunlightbc.eventbrite.com.
"Spring into Health and Wellness": 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater New Guide Baptist Church, Activity Center and Multi-Purpose Room, 3445 Fairfields Ave. Sponsored by the church's Health Ministry, the event includes several vendors, 30-minute health sessions, a blood drive, light refreshments and door prizes. Free health screenings for blood pressure and glucose, vision and hearing, hepatitis C and HIV. For information, contact Tracy Pickney at tracypickney@att.net or (225) 281-5984.
Sunday, March 24
Anniversary: 9 a.m., The Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. The church will celebrate its 95th anniversary. Dr. Errol K. Domingue will speak, and the Elm Grove Baptist church family will be guests.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Thursday, March 28
Easter Celebration: 7 p.m., Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 19421 Greenwell Springs Road. A concert featuring multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps.
Sunday, March 31
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Men and Women's Day Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St. All are invited.
Clinton
Sunday, March 10
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, March 13
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Thursday, March 21
Taize-Prayer Services: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. Experience Taize, prayer services that follow a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer and silence to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer. All are invited. stfrands.org.
Ethel
Sunday, March 10
Usher Anniversary: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, March 31
Family & Friends Day: 2 p.m., Unity Fellowship Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. New Light Missionary Baptist Church pastor, the Rev. Dr. Gil H. Wright, will be the special guest.
Lakeland
Sunday, March 17
Anniversary: 2 p.m., St. Alma Baptist Church, 12861 La. 416. The church will honor and celebrate the 11-year anniversary of the Rev. Mary Moss as pastor. The Rev. Demetric Slaughter, pastor of True Worshiper Christian Center of Baton Rouge, will speak.
Morganza
Sunday, March 17
St. Joseph Altar: 10 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 192 Church St. Altar begins after Mass. Free. Open to all. (225) 694-3781.
Plaquemine
Sunday, March 10
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Sunday, March 10
Service: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The church is changing its service times to 8 a.m.
Saturday, March 16
Women's Morning of Reflection: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 369 N. Jefferson Ave. “Refueling Your Spirit When You’re Running on Empty” presented by Jean Gatz, inspirational speaker and author. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. $20 registration at the door (cash or check). RSVP by March 14 to jlejeunehfc@gmail.com or call (225) 336-4463. All women are welcome.
St. Francisville
Sunday, March 10
Choir Anniversary: 3 p.m., Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. The church will celebrate the Senior Choir's anniversary with the Independence Baptist Church Senior Choir as guests. For more information, call contact Brother Robins, (504) 388-5106.
Slaughter
Sunday, March 10
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, March 12
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, March 10
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, March 10
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.