Grandchildren and their grandparents will be guests of honor at the annual Grand Day, beginning with 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Joseph Cathedral, 412 North St.
A fall festival will follow, starting about 11:30 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m.
This year's celebration will focus on the heroic and holy virtues of the church’s saints. The Rev. Paul D. Counce will say the Mass, which will begin with a procession of children carrying images of some of their favorite saints. Counce will give a special homily for children and offer a special blessing for grandparents.
The festival will be held in the Parish Hall and on Cathedral Square. Free hamburgers, hot dogs, cold beverages, ice cream, pony rides, outdoor music, a petting zoo, face-painting, balloon art and caricatures will be provided. Bubbles the Camel also will make an appearance.
The event is free and open to the public. This program is produced by the Parish Development Group of St. Joseph Cathedral with the support and assistance of the Cathedral Council of the Knights of Columbus and the Ladies of the Cathedral.
For more information, call (225) 387-5928, email office@cathedralbr.org or visit cathedralbr.org.