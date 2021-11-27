Marvin Smith noticed a shortage of church Christmas cantatas in 2021, so he decided to do something about it.
Smith, the music minister at First Baptist Church of Baker, began calling music ministers in other area Southern Baptist churches.
"We saw it as a chance for churches to come together and put on a music program," he said.
Smith and his wife, Vicki, an accompanist at First Baptist in Baker, began working on the music lineup for what would become "Christmas and Candlelight," a collaboration of 10 churches of both Black and White congregations.
The free performance will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 in First Baptist Church of Baker, 3213 Groom Road.
"When we first started out, there were only about 25 people who were coming to rehearsal," Smith said. "They started going back to their churches and talking about it, then other people started coming. Now we have 50 people in the choir."
Add to that a handbell choir, cello soloist Kim Sands, banner bearers, wise men and Baker First Baptist interim pastor Corey Olivier reading the Christmas story, and the number of participants totals 70.
Joining First Baptist of Baker are First Baptist Church of Zachary, Faith Baptist Church, Brownfields Baptist Church, Istrouma Baptist Church, Olive Branch Baptist Fellowship Church, Galilee Baptist Church, Sandy Creek Baptist Church, New Life Baptist Church and Redemptive Life Baptist Church.
"Larry Alexander, the pastor of Redemptive Life, is one of our soloists," Smith said. "Our accompanists will be Doug Pacas, of Istrouma Baptist, on piano and Rita Williams, of St. John's Baptist, on organ."
Smith will co-conduct the program with Jeff Manchester, of Indian Mound Baptist Church.
At the end, the audience will be asked to join in singing "Silent Night," with everyone holding candles.
A nursery will not be available during the program. For more information, call First Baptist Church of Baker at (225) 775-0520.