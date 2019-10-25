Dan Pioske, a professor of religious studies at Georgia Southern University, will hold three seminars Nov. 2-3 on “The Origin of the Good Book: History, Archaeology and the Bible" at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Gulfport, Mississippi.
“The way I like to think about archaeology is this: I can’t go back in time to talk to King David. I can, though, go back to the places David would have seen. I can go back to the places where he lived and worked," Pioske said. "And that makes the Bible and its characters far more real and relatable. These things are certainly not just made up. Archaeology shows us the people in the Bible are real with real concerns.”
Pioske said he often fields questions about the integrity of the Bible.
“Many folks have heard, accurately, that the Bible, as we know it, is formed from a collection of many ancient manuscripts, including the treasure trove found near the Dead Sea in 1947. What is amazing is the consistency. There is 99% agreement among the manuscripts, and of the 1% where there is divergence, it doesn’t affect the Bible’s doctrinal statements,” he said. “You wouldn’t expect that kind of widespread consistency in a world with no computers or photocopiers. We see a real coherence to the text.”
Pioske’s presentations at the church, 5005 Lawson Ave., are free and open to the public. The seminars are:
- 10 a.m. Nov. 2: “Archaeology and the Bible: David’s Jerusalem”
- 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2: “What is the Bible? The Dead Sea Scrolls and the Making of the New Testament”
- 9 a.m. Nov. 3: “The English Standard Version and the Art of Translation”