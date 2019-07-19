This fall is shaping up to be a great season for music. Announcements for Christian concerts in south Louisiana have been coming in on a steady basis for the past few weeks.
Here’s a look at what has been announced so far:
Sept. 12
Getaway Night at First Baptist Church, 16333 La. 1085, Covington, will feature singer-songwriter Matthew West; Dan Seaborn, an evangelist who deals with family and marriage topics; and Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson, of "Duck Dynasty."
Sept. 16
Big Daddy Weave’s "The Alive" tour will be at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 19421 Greenwell Springs Road. Other artists include musician Becca Bradley and violinist Jonathan Chu.
Sept. 26-27
Danny Gokey, who finished third in the eighth season of "American Idol," will play two stops in the area on his "The Hope Encounter" tour. The first is Sept. 26 at First Baptist Church, 1100 Lee Ave., Lafayette, followed by a Sept. 27 appearance at First Baptist Church,16333 La. 1085, Covington.
Oct. 11
Lafayette native Lauren Daigle will perform at Raising Cane’s River Center as part of her "Look Up Child" tour.
Oct. 17
Michael W. Smith’s "35 Years of Friends" tour will play at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 19421 Greenwell Springs Road.
Oct. 26
An Evening of Worship with Chris Tomlin Fall 2019 will be at First Baptist Church, 16333 La. 1085, Covington. Singer Pat Barrett will be a guest artist.
Some tickets are already on sale. Others will be available soon. Check artist websites for information.