Chabad of Baton Rouge is offering "This Can Happen," a new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute that will address the question: Is the current situation going to get any better?
“Many people nurse this idea that matters are getting progressively worse, and, fostered by much hysterical media and general dialogue, an environment of fear and despair is all too rampant,” said Rabbi Peretz Kazen, the local JLI Instructor in Baton Rouge. “Exploring the science of world history and looking at the actual facts paint an eye-opening picture, one that can provide real, practical hope.”
The classes will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning April 28. The course will be offered over Zoom with the option to attend in person at Richmond Inn & Suites, 2683 Energy Drive, Baton Rouge.
Register at chabadbr.com/JLI or call (225) 267-7047. Cost of the course is $89, with a 10% discount for couples.
"This Can Happen: A credible case for feeling good about the future” attempts to demystify the Jewish idea of a perfect world and discover a practical path for reaching it in our lifetime.
“Recent events have put so many on the edge, and the longer matters drag on, the louder the voice of helplessness becomes,” explained Rabbi Naftali Silberberg, of JLI’s New York headquarters. “If we can make — as stated in our title — a ‘credible case’ to be optimistic about times ahead, that is remarkably edifying.”
As with all of JLI’s programs, "This Can Happen" is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public; those attending do not need to be affiliated with a synagogue, temple or other house of worship.