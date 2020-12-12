Chabad of Baton Rouge will again host a public menorah celebration on the steps of the State Capitol on Sunday, Dec. 13, the fourth night of the eight-day Chanukah celebration.
Those attending are asked to maintain physical distancing during the event, which runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Menorahs, candles and pre-packaged Chanukah treats-to-go will be provided. Entertainment will include a gelt drop, a stilt walker and children’s activity center.
“The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Peretz Kazen. “The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
At the event, Chabad will launch its ARK Project. Each participant will receive a small box shaped like Noah’s Ark, into which they place some money — any amount — each day to be given to a charity of their choice.
The goal of the Acts of Random Kindness project is to create a culture of giving, especially among children.
Toy giveaway to be held Dec. 19
Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. A child must attend to receive a toy. For more information, call (225) 229-0762.